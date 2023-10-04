Azure Full Stack Developer at Direct Transact

Oct 4, 2023

Role:

  • Design and develop robust, testable, and maintainable software solutions.
  • Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions.
  • Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing systems.
  • Analyse, diagnose and resolve software errors.

Special Requirements:

  • Must live within surrounding Pretoria areas.
  • Willing to work overtime.
  • Perform standby duties.
  • Must have a Valid Driver’s License and own reliable transport (Not Public).
  • Have clear Credit and Criminal Records.

Skills and Experience:

  • X1 Graduate Developer (BSC Computer Science / Information Technology – Related qualifications).
  • X1 Junior: Azure Full Stack Developer; 1-2 years Full Stack with Azure experience).
  • At least 1 year work experience.
  • Azure Exposure and Experience
  • Good experience doing C#.NET development.
  • Advanced .NET platform knowledge.
  • Some experience with Microsoft web technologies (ASP.NET MVC or Web API and WCF).
  • Solid Experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework of choice.
  • Experience in domain driven design (DDD).
  • Experience in test driven development (TDD).
  • Kubernetes / Micro Service exposure will be advantageous.
  • DevOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial
  • .NET Core will be advantageous
  • Restful service experience beneficial

Qualifications

  • Azure certification (Advantageous)
  • Tertiary Education: Degree in Computer Science or Relevant equivalent IT Diploma.
  • (IT Diploma with 1 year’s work experience)
  • Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training.

Desired Skills:

  • Azure
  • Cloud
  • .NET
  • .NET Core
  • C#.NET
  • MS SQL
  • SQL Server
  • T-SQL
  • ORM Framework
  • Microsoft Web Technologies
  • ASP.NET
  • MVC
  • Web API
  • WCF

Desired Work Experience:

  • Less than 1 year Banking
  • 1 to 2 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Financial Payment Service Solutions

