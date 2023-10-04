Azure Full Stack Developer at Direct Transact

Role:
- Design and develop robust, testable, and maintainable software solutions.
- Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions.
- Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing systems.
- Analyse, diagnose and resolve software errors.
Special Requirements:
- Must live within surrounding Pretoria areas.
- Willing to work overtime.
- Perform standby duties.
- Must have a Valid Driver’s License and own reliable transport (Not Public).
- Have clear Credit and Criminal Records.
Skills and Experience:
- X1 Graduate Developer (BSC Computer Science / Information Technology – Related qualifications).
- X1 Junior: Azure Full Stack Developer; 1-2 years Full Stack with Azure experience).
- At least 1 year work experience.
- Azure Exposure and Experience
- Good experience doing C#.NET development.
- Advanced .NET platform knowledge.
- Some experience with Microsoft web technologies (ASP.NET MVC or Web API and WCF).
- Solid Experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework of choice.
- Experience in domain driven design (DDD).
- Experience in test driven development (TDD).
- Kubernetes / Micro Service exposure will be advantageous.
- DevOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial
- .NET Core will be advantageous
- Restful service experience beneficial
Qualifications
- Azure certification (Advantageous)
- Tertiary Education: Degree in Computer Science or Relevant equivalent IT Diploma.
- (IT Diploma with 1 year’s work experience)
- Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training.
Desired Skills:
- Azure
- Cloud
- .NET
- .NET Core
- C#.NET
- MS SQL
- SQL Server
- T-SQL
- ORM Framework
- Microsoft Web Technologies
- ASP.NET
- MVC
- Web API
- WCF
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year Banking
- 1 to 2 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Financial Payment Service Solutions