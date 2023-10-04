Backend Developer (0173 – SvW) – Gauteng Pretoria

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?
We are looking for a Backend Developer to join the team to deliver a streamlined user experience, with opportunities to work on the frontend code base as well as the full stack.
- Conduct with the feature team members, system analysis, design, development and testing for their assigned technical products or applications within the context of an agile/DevOps delivery model.
- Maintain and develop, deploy and operate backend and frontend cross platform applications based on Java and Angular Frameworks.
- Implement robust automated test cases to ensure technical solutions meet expected outcomes and business objectives
- Prepare and document standard operating procedures and protocols as well as required system documentation
- Support operational excellence goals through strong operations knowledge. Resolve escalated support topics as part of tier-3 DevOps role to ensure the highest availability of critical applications.
- Plan and execute upgrade of existing applications, tools, and features. Create solutions and solve problems using a cloud-native toolchain, to ensure world-class uptime and business agility.
Minimum Requirements:
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Back End: Java, Quarkus Framework Experience, API design
- Databases: SQL Language using PostgreSQL
- Testing: Unit Test Frameworks like Junit
- Docker: Knowledge how to build and use container images
- Version Control: Knowledge in using git i.e. Github Enterprise
- CI/CD: Build and Deployment Pipelines with Github Actions
- Experience using Maven as build tool
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Infrastructure: Having worked with Cloud technologies on AWS or Azure
- Front End: Angular framework, HTML, CSS, JavaScript or similar
- Good understanding of frameworks and libraries like JavaScript, jQuery, TypeScript, HTML, CSS
- Familiar with UX and using Figma.
WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?
- Relevant IT Degree
- 3 Years plus in a Mid to Senior role, more than 6 year plus total experience required.
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Quarkus
- AWS