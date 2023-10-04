Backend Developer (0173 – SvW)

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

We are looking for a Backend Developer to join the team to deliver a streamlined user experience, with opportunities to work on the frontend code base as well as the full stack.

Conduct with the feature team members, system analysis, design, development and testing for their assigned technical products or applications within the context of an agile/DevOps delivery model.

Maintain and develop, deploy and operate backend and frontend cross platform applications based on Java and Angular Frameworks.

Implement robust automated test cases to ensure technical solutions meet expected outcomes and business objectives

Prepare and document standard operating procedures and protocols as well as required system documentation

Support operational excellence goals through strong operations knowledge. Resolve escalated support topics as part of tier-3 DevOps role to ensure the highest availability of critical applications.

Plan and execute upgrade of existing applications, tools, and features. Create solutions and solve problems using a cloud-native toolchain, to ensure world-class uptime and business agility.

Minimum Requirements:

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Back End : Java, Quarkus Framework Experience, API design

: Java, Quarkus Framework Experience, API design Databases: SQL Language using PostgreSQL

SQL Language using PostgreSQL Testing: Unit Test Frameworks like Junit

Unit Test Frameworks like Junit Docker: Knowledge how to build and use container images

Knowledge how to build and use container images Version Control: Knowledge in using git i.e. Github Enterprise

Knowledge in using git i.e. Github Enterprise CI/CD : Build and Deployment Pipelines with Github Actions

: Build and Deployment Pipelines with Github Actions Experience using Maven as build tool

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Infrastructure: Having worked with Cloud technologies on AWS or Azure

Having worked with Cloud technologies on AWS or Azure Front End : Angular framework, HTML, CSS, JavaScript or similar

: Angular framework, HTML, CSS, JavaScript or similar Good understanding of frameworks and libraries like JavaScript, jQuery, TypeScript, HTML, CSS

Familiar with UX and using Figma.

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

Relevant IT Degree

3 Years plus in a Mid to Senior role, more than 6 year plus total experience required.

Desired Skills:

Java

Quarkus

AWS

