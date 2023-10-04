Backend Developer (0173 – SvW)

Oct 4, 2023

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

We are looking for a Backend Developer to join the team to deliver a streamlined user experience, with opportunities to work on the frontend code base as well as the full stack.

  • Conduct with the feature team members, system analysis, design, development and testing for their assigned technical products or applications within the context of an agile/DevOps delivery model.

  • Maintain and develop, deploy and operate backend and frontend cross platform applications based on Java and Angular Frameworks.

  • Implement robust automated test cases to ensure technical solutions meet expected outcomes and business objectives

  • Prepare and document standard operating procedures and protocols as well as required system documentation

  • Support operational excellence goals through strong operations knowledge. Resolve escalated support topics as part of tier-3 DevOps role to ensure the highest availability of critical applications.

  • Plan and execute upgrade of existing applications, tools, and features. Create solutions and solve problems using a cloud-native toolchain, to ensure world-class uptime and business agility.

Minimum Requirements:

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Back End: Java, Quarkus Framework Experience, API design

  • Databases: SQL Language using PostgreSQL

  • Testing: Unit Test Frameworks like Junit

  • Docker: Knowledge how to build and use container images

  • Version Control: Knowledge in using git i.e. Github Enterprise

  • CI/CD: Build and Deployment Pipelines with Github Actions

  • Experience using Maven as build tool

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Infrastructure: Having worked with Cloud technologies on AWS or Azure

  • Front End: Angular framework, HTML, CSS, JavaScript or similar

  • Good understanding of frameworks and libraries like JavaScript, jQuery, TypeScript, HTML, CSS

  • Familiar with UX and using Figma.

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

  • Relevant IT Degree

  • 3 Years plus in a Mid to Senior role, more than 6 year plus total experience required.

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Quarkus
  • AWS

