C# .Net Developer

Our client a leader in the Financial Sector has amazing opportunities for intermediate & senior C# .Net Developers.

This fantastic opportunity is a based in Menlyn Maine, taking a hybrid approach.

Some Requirements:

Experience doing C# Core development.

Experience with Microsoft web technologies (ASP.NET MVC or Web API and WCF).

Solid Experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework of choice.

Experience in domain driven design (DDD).

Experience in test driven development (TDD).

You will be responsible for:

Design and develop robust, testable, and maintainable software solutions.

Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions.

Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing systems.

Analyse, diagnose and resolve software errors.

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net

MVC

WEB API

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

