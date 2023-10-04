C# .Net Developer – Gauteng Menlyn

Calling all C# .NET Developers!!!
Our client a leader in the Financial Sector has amazing opportunities for intermediate & senior C# .Net Developers.
If you are looking for a new environment to thrive and become an asset this is a great opportunity.
This fantastic opportunity is a based in Menlyn Maine, taking a hybrid approach.
Some Requirements:
- Experience doing C# Core development.
- Experience with Microsoft web technologies (ASP.NET MVC or Web API and WCF).
- Solid Experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework of choice.
- Experience in domain driven design (DDD).
- Experience in test driven development (TDD).
You will be responsible for:
- Design and develop robust, testable, and maintainable software solutions.
- Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions.
- Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing systems.
- Analyse, diagnose and resolve software errors.
Let’s get those applications out!
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .Net
- MVC
- WEB API
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years