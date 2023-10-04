C# .Net Developer – Gauteng Menlyn

Oct 4, 2023

Calling all C# .NET Developers!!!

Our client a leader in the Financial Sector has amazing opportunities for intermediate & senior C# .Net Developers.

If you are looking for a new environment to thrive and become an asset this is a great opportunity.

This fantastic opportunity is a based in Menlyn Maine, taking a hybrid approach.

Some Requirements:

  • Experience doing C# Core development.
  • Experience with Microsoft web technologies (ASP.NET MVC or Web API and WCF).
  • Solid Experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework of choice.
  • Experience in domain driven design (DDD).
  • Experience in test driven development (TDD).

You will be responsible for:

  • Design and develop robust, testable, and maintainable software solutions.
  • Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions.
  • Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing systems.
  • Analyse, diagnose and resolve software errors.

Let’s get those applications out!

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • .Net
  • MVC
  • WEB API

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

