Data Analyst

We are looking for a Data Analyst that is available immediately, so join our client on a 6 month contract with the possible option to extend.

We are looking for an experienced Data Analyst, with CRM data analysis experience. In this role you will be required to oversee CRM data and systems integration, manage data flow and analyses (including predictive modelling, segmentation, forecasting and choice modelling), present results and complete ad hoc special projects.

Experience and Skills Required:

At least 3 years data analytic experience

Ability to produce reports to influence business direction

Demonstrated experience working with tools of route cause analysis, data analysis and visualization tools

Demonstrated experience working with SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS)

Successful history of manipulating, processing, and extracting value from large, disconnected dataset

Experience in data quality

Experience relating data to business needs – marketing and sales

Experience in analysing customer behaviours and trends

Understanding of Salesforce

Strong Excel skills

Attention to detail and ability to multi-task

Organizational skills and deadline orientated

Logic and analytical skills

Duties:

System related projects and developments for customer experience (“CE”), CRM and Digital

Ensure a smooth integration of all CRM data and systems between the various client systems and supporting systems as well as identify the potential areas of optimisation

Responsible for managing the client’s CRM database and identifying ways to optimise the database

Responsible for creating and raising business requirement specifications for all CE, CRM and Digital initiatives linked to system development and following through and managing such development

Responsible for data accuracy and cleansing initiatives and implementing ongoing data accuracy and data cleansing programs in the CRM database

Manage data segmentation for product launches and relevant marketing campaigns

Communicate unique insights or issues uncovered through working with the data and systems in the manner as may be requested by the client from time to time

Assist in investigating data breakdowns, with suggested intelligence and algorithms to be built in to improve accuracy

Have systems knowledge, databasing mining experience and technical knowhow to assist with continuous optimisation of data intelligence, predictive/ trend analysis, and data segmentation

Work directly with the client or other stakeholders as may be identified by the client from time to time

Be directly involved in the development as well as presentation of results / deliverables from the Services to the client and the relevant stakeholders

Proactively prioritize his tasks, work assignments and requests received from the client to meet the timelines and commitments in relation and communicate to the supervising manager thereto (project management skills)

Participate in any Adhoc special projects or attend to other tasks or requests related to the Services as may be required by the client from time to time

Services will be provided in a timely manner in the least disruptive way to the client’s daily operations

Proactively support the client’s CRM, Lead Management and CE team to improve the foundational data architect

Integration of Systems, IT and Data

SALARY DISCLAIMER: The advertised salary range is merely a guideline to attract a range of potentially suitable candidates to the advertised position. It is the prerogative of the future employer to offer a candidate any market related remuneration package in line with the candidate’s qualifications, skills and level of experience.

Desired Skills:

data analyst

ssrs

sql server reporting services

