Data Architect – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

If you’re passionate about driving data-driven strategies, fostering a data culture, and leading data initiatives within a forward-thinking organization, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity.

We are seeking a dynamic and experienced individual to join our team as a Chief Data Officer (CDO). As the CDO, you will be responsible for overseeing the management, governance, and strategic utilization of data within our organization.

Reporting to the Executive Insurance Administration and ICT, you will play a pivotal role in shaping our data-driven strategies and ensuring the integrity and quality of our data assets.

Responsibilities:

Develop and lead data strategy and governance initiatives.

Manage data architecture and infrastructure.

Drive data analytics and insights to support decision-making.

Ensure data quality and effective data management practices.

Uphold data privacy and security regulations.

Establish collaborations and partnerships for data initiatives.

Foster a data-driven culture and lead change management efforts.

Provide team leadership and management.

Handle financial and budget management.

Oversee ad hoc data-related projects.

Qualifications:

Post-graduate degree in Data Science, Management Information Systems, Statistics, Analytics, or a related field (Ph.D. is an advantage).

Proven experience in a senior data leadership role within a complex organization.

Minimum of 5 years of experience with a track record in data science or the services industry.

Strong knowledge of data management principles, data governance, data quality, and data privacy regulations.

Familiarity with data technologies and platforms, such as data warehouses, big data, cloud-based solutions, and data integration tools.

Desired Skills:

data strategy

Data architecture

data analytics

financial management

