DevOps Engineer at NRF National Research Foundation

Postion Summary:

The DevOps Engineer automates and supports the tools and processes relating to continuous delivery, integration and deployment for software packages, platforms, operating systems and infrastructure in the Digital Signal Processing Department within the Engineering & Technology Development Division.

The DevOps Engineer works closely with and supports the various development teams within the Digital Signal Processing Department.

Key Responsibilities:

Develop, maintain and support the CI/CD pipeline of the group to enable continuous delivery, integration and deployment of the group’s products and applicationsDevelop, maintain and support the logging and monitoring stacks to enable system health status monitoring to support and improve reliability and qualityManage, maintain and support the Compute and Network Infrastructure within the group in terms of supporting the design of new systems, deployments, technical configuration management, and ensuring required uptimeParticipate in software design processes, across the entire life cycle, to improve quality, maintainability and robustness of delivered productsProvide operational support for the operation of Digital Signal Processing Compute and Network Infrastructure and participate in after-hours, on-call support as requiredDriving the incident management processes and continuously implementing lessons learned to improve overall quality and reliabilityParticipate in the generation of technical system and product-related documentation applicable to the CI/CD pipeline, logging and monitoring stacks and Compute and Network Infrastructure to support the delivery and hand-over of the Digital Signal Processing Group’s products

Minimum Qualification:

Bachelors Degree / Advanced Diploma / NQF 7

Minimum Experience:

3-6 years

B

Sc (NQF 7) Computer Science or related with 6+ years relevant experience, ORB

Tech (Eng) (NQF 7) Computer, Electrical or Electronic with 6+ years relevant experience, ORB

Sc (Hons) (NQF 8) Computer Science or related with 4+ years relevant experience, ORB

Eng/B

Sc (Eng) (NQF 8) Computer, Electrical or Electronic with 4+ years relevant experience; ORMSc / M

Eng (NQF 9) Computer Science or relevant Engineering field with 3+ years relevant experience

Experience:

Experience as a DevOps / System Administrator OR as a Software Developer coupled with further education or training in DevOps and System AdministrationExperience working in a high-performance computing environment is preferableConfiguration and management of CI/CD pipelines to support development and delivery of software productsConfiguration and management of logging and monitoring stacks and frameworks for system health monitoringLinux system installation, configuration and administrationSoftware development and scripting using the Python Programming LanguageDeployment, upgrade and maintenance of Compute and Network InfrastructureWorking with workflow and issue management tools (e

g

, JIRA)Working with source code and version control tools (e

g

, Git)Being responsible for mission-critical pipelines and infrastructure

Knowledge:

Containerisation (e

g

, Docker, Podman, LXD, ECS)Orchestration (e

g

, Kubernetes, Mesos, Nomad)Infrastructure-as-code (e

g

, Ansible, Puppet, Chef)Distributed monitoring and alerting (e

g

, Prometheus, Grafana, Elastic)Distributed logging (e

g

, ELK stack)Deployment (e

g

, MaaS, FAI)Virtualisation (e

g

, Openstack, proxmox)Continuous integration (e

g

, Jenkins, Buildbot, Github Actions)Distributed Storage (e

g

, Ceph, Lustre, MinIO)Knowledge of high-performance computing infrastructureKnowledge of Ethernet networks

Additional Notes:

Desire to continuously learn, problem solve and acquire new skills with cutting edge technologyA clear and methodical approach to problem solvingA high attention to detail, excellent organisation skillsGood communication skills, written and verbalAbility to effectively transfer knowledge and skills to other team membersEagerness to develop a technical specialisation and expertiseThe NRF website provides more details on the initiatives and activities

Applicants should submit a comprehensive CV by registering and apply online through the NRF Recruitment and Selection Portal.

Applications should be accompanied by a letter of motivation indicating the applicant·s suitability for the position.

The names and contact details of at least three referees should be provided.

About The Employer:

The National Research Foundation (NRF) supports and promotes research and human capital development through funding, the provision of National Research Facilities and science outreach platforms and programmes to the broader community in all fields of science and technology, including natural sciences, engineering, social sciences and humanities.

The South African Radio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO) spearheads South Africa’s activities in the Square Kilometre Array Radio Telescope, commonly known as the SKA, in engineering, science and construction. SARAO is a National Facility managed by the National Research Foundation and incorporates radio astronomy instruments and programmes such as the MeerKAT telescope in the Karoo, the Hartebeesthoek Radio Astronomy Observatory (HartRAO) in Gauteng, the African Very Long Baseline Interferometry (AVN) programme in nine African countries as well as the associated human capital development and commercialisation endeavours.

