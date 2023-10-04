DevOps Engineer/Senior Developer (Microsoft Azure)
CAPE TOWN – Belville
Minimum Requirements
(Experience & Qualifications)
- -5 years’ experience as .NET Developer
- -Ceritfied Azure Developer certification
- -Certified Microsoft Dev Ops s certification
Must have
- –Understanding customer requirements and project KPIs
- –Implementing various development, testing, automation tools, and IT infrastructure
- –Planning the team structure, activities, and involvement in project management activities
- –Managing stakeholders and external interfaces
- –Setting up tools and required infrastructure
- –Defining and setting development, test, release, update, and support processes for DevOps operation
- –Have the technical skill to review, verify, and validate the software code developed in the project –
- -Troubleshooting techniques and fixing the code bugs
- –Monitoring the processes during the entire lifecycle for its adherence and updating or creating new
- -processes for improvement and minimizing the wastage
- –Encouraging and building automated processes wherever possible
- –Identifying and deploying cybersecurity measures by continuously performing vulnerability assessment and risk management
- –Incidence management and root cause analysis
- –Coordination and communication within the team and with customers
- –Selecting and deploying appropriate CI/CD tools
- –Strive for continuous improvement and build continuous integration, continuous development, and constant deployment pipeline (CI/CD Pipeline)
- –Mentoring and guiding the team members
- –Monitoring and measuring customer experience and KPIs
- –Managing periodic reporting on the progress to the management and the customer development
- –Help organizations solve problems related to Microsoft technologies
- –Must know how to use development tools such as Visual Studio, SharePoint and .NET Framework
- –Develop and deploy Microsoft technologies
- –The professional must resolve issues related to cloud development, such as the Windows Azure Platform
- –It is the Microsoft Certified Professional Developer task to resolve issues relating to programming languages
- –The developer must optimize network performance by using refactoring databases and profiling applications. They should have a strong understanding of technologies such as Visual Studio and other applications
- –The professional must develop Internet-based applications and systems
- –Must define detailed software development processes and use data structures and other advanced programming techniques to develop system and application software
- –The developer should perform tasks to troubleshoot issues relating to testing and development
Desired Skills:
- Microsoft
- Azure
- .NET developer