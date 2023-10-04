DevOps Engineer/Senior Developer

Oct 4, 2023

DevOps Engineer/Senior Developer (Microsoft Azure)
CAPE TOWN – Belville
Minimum Requirements
(Experience & Qualifications)

  • -5 years’ experience as .NET Developer
  • -Ceritfied Azure Developer certification
  • -Certified Microsoft Dev Ops s certification

Must have

  • –Understanding customer requirements and project KPIs
  • –Implementing various development, testing, automation tools, and IT infrastructure
  • –Planning the team structure, activities, and involvement in project management activities
  • –Managing stakeholders and external interfaces
  • –Setting up tools and required infrastructure
  • –Defining and setting development, test, release, update, and support processes for DevOps operation
  • –Have the technical skill to review, verify, and validate the software code developed in the project –
  • -Troubleshooting techniques and fixing the code bugs
  • –Monitoring the processes during the entire lifecycle for its adherence and updating or creating new
  • -processes for improvement and minimizing the wastage
  • –Encouraging and building automated processes wherever possible
  • –Identifying and deploying cybersecurity measures by continuously performing vulnerability assessment and risk management
  • –Incidence management and root cause analysis
  • –Coordination and communication within the team and with customers
  • –Selecting and deploying appropriate CI/CD tools
  • –Strive for continuous improvement and build continuous integration, continuous development, and constant deployment pipeline (CI/CD Pipeline)
  • –Mentoring and guiding the team members
  • –Monitoring and measuring customer experience and KPIs
  • –Managing periodic reporting on the progress to the management and the customer development
  • –Help organizations solve problems related to Microsoft technologies
  • –Must know how to use development tools such as Visual Studio, SharePoint and .NET Framework
  • –Develop and deploy Microsoft technologies
  • –The professional must resolve issues related to cloud development, such as the Windows Azure Platform
  • –It is the Microsoft Certified Professional Developer task to resolve issues relating to programming languages
  • –The developer must optimize network performance by using refactoring databases and profiling applications. They should have a strong understanding of technologies such as Visual Studio and other applications
  • –The professional must develop Internet-based applications and systems
  • –Must define detailed software development processes and use data structures and other advanced programming techniques to develop system and application software
  • –The developer should perform tasks to troubleshoot issues relating to testing and development

Desired Skills:

  • Microsoft
  • Azure
  • .NET developer

