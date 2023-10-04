Financial Data Migration Project Manager

Are you ready to lead the financial transformation of a global industry leader?

Join our team at the world’s leading bottling company as a Financial Data Migration Project Manager. We’re seeking a visionary professional with a proven track record in Dynamics 365, ERP Migration, Financial Data Objects, and SSIS. As the driving force behind our financial data migration, you’ll be at the forefront of revolutionizing our financial systems.

If you’re passionate about innovation, have a keen eye for detail, and thrive in a dynamic environment, we want you to be a part of our journey to financial excellence. Elevate your career with us and be a key player in shaping the future of the beverage industry

Qualifications and Experience Required

Qualified Project Manager with at least 10 years’ experience

Specific migration of Financial Data Objects is required

Extreme attention to detail.

Ability to focus and drive deadlines.

Previous large ERP project data migration experience with direct Business Engagement.

Previous MS D365 experience will be an advantage.

Vendor interaction and vendor activity tracking experience.

Excellent communication skills.

Proficient in Microsoft Project, Excel, PowerPoint, MS Teams, SharePoint, etc.

Apply Now !!!

Desired Skills:

SSIS

Dynamics 365

ERP

Financial Data Objects

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position