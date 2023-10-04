Full Stack C# Developer at Sabenza IT – Gauteng Menlyn

Oct 4, 2023

Our client, specializing in financial products for banks and private companies, has an amazing permanent venture for Full Stack C# Developer.

This role is based in Menlyn Maine and is taking a hybrid approach.

What you need to apply:

  • Minimum of 6 years’ experience in a Full Stack Software Development role.
  • Minimum of 6 years full time and current experience in Microsoft SQL database technology, T-SQL.
  • Minimum of 6 years’ full time and current experience of programming language in C# and JavaScript Frameworks.
  • Proficiency with fundamental front end languages such as HTML, CSS and JavaScript.
  • Experience developing desktop and web-based applications.
  • Knowledge of multiple front-end languages and libraries (e.g. HTML/ CSS, JavaScript, XML, jQuery).

You will be responsible for:

  • Design and develop robust, testable, and maintainable software solutions.
  • Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions.
  • Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing systems.
  • Analyse, diagnose and resolve software errors.

SMASH that APPLY Button!

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • SQL
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • javascript

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

