Full Stack C# Developer at Sabenza IT – Gauteng Menlyn

Our client, specializing in financial products for banks and private companies, has an amazing permanent venture for Full Stack C# Developer.

This role is based in Menlyn Maine and is taking a hybrid approach.

What you need to apply:

Minimum of 6 years’ experience in a Full Stack Software Development role.

Minimum of 6 years full time and current experience in Microsoft SQL database technology, T-SQL.

Minimum of 6 years’ full time and current experience of programming language in C# and JavaScript Frameworks.

Proficiency with fundamental front end languages such as HTML, CSS and JavaScript.

Experience developing desktop and web-based applications.

Knowledge of multiple front-end languages and libraries (e.g. HTML/ CSS, JavaScript, XML, jQuery).

You will be responsible for:

Design and develop robust, testable, and maintainable software solutions.

Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions.

Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing systems.

Analyse, diagnose and resolve software errors.

Desired Skills:

C#

SQL

HTML

CSS

javascript

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

