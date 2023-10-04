Full Stack C# Developer at Sabenza IT

Our client, specializing in financial products for banks and private companies, has an amazing permanent venture for Full Stack C# Developer.
This role is based in Menlyn Maine and is taking a hybrid approach.
What you need to apply:
- Minimum of 6 years’ experience in a Full Stack Software Development role.
- Minimum of 6 years full time and current experience in Microsoft SQL database technology, T-SQL.
- Minimum of 6 years’ full time and current experience of programming language in C# and JavaScript Frameworks.
- Proficiency with fundamental front end languages such as HTML, CSS and JavaScript.
- Experience developing desktop and web-based applications.
- Knowledge of multiple front-end languages and libraries (e.g. HTML/ CSS, JavaScript, XML, jQuery).
You will be responsible for:
- Design and develop robust, testable, and maintainable software solutions.
- Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions.
- Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing systems.
- Analyse, diagnose and resolve software errors.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- SQL
- HTML
- CSS
- javascript
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years