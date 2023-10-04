Google PPC Specialist (JHB)

ENVIRONMENT:A leading Digital Agency in Joburg seeks your expertise & creativity to be its next Google PPC Specialist where you will be at the forefront of its digital advertising efforts, crafting and managing campaigns that deliver outstanding results for clients. You will require a Google AdWords Certification (Search, Display & Video as a minimum) / Google Analytics 4 with at least 5+ years work experience in SEO, SEM and PPC. You will also need experience with the setup and use of Google console, have a strong understanding of GMB & be proficient with Google AdWords, SEMrush, Google Tag Manager, etc. Join them in redefining success through precision, strategy, and a commitment to excellence in the world of [URL Removed] to Day –

Oversee accounts on search platforms (e.g., Google AdWords, Bing) .

Create effective paid search strategies.

Launch and optimize various Google PPC campaigns.

Lead keyword selection and audience targeting.

Track KPIs to assess performance and pinpoint issues.

Suggest and develop new campaigns across multiple channels.

Maintain partnerships with PPC ad platforms and vendors.

Keep abreast of PPC, SEM and Performance trends.

Lead in creating and executing SEM strategies for clients.

Execute tests, collect and analyse data, and identify trends and insights in order to achieve maximum ROI in paid search campaigns.

Advise internal team, Account Managers, HOD and clients on campaigns, creative and results/issues.

Meet and maintain relationships with clients.

Be on-hand to explain results and data to a client or colleague.

Create and test audiences.

Optimize ad copy and advise on landing pages for paid search engine marketing campaigns.

Perform ongoing paid keyword discovery, expansion and optimization.

Competitor research and analysis.

Budgets –

Monitor budget and adjust bids to gain better ROI.

Lead process of forecasting with budgets and achievable results based on budgets.

Manage campaign expenses, staying on budget, estimating monthly costs and reconciling discrepancies.

Reporting –

Produce and maintain dashboards reports for management.

Track, report, and analyse website analytics and Google PPC initiatives and campaigns.

Pull and collate data from multiple sources.

Integrity of data – ensure correct data is supplied and used at all times.

Form data-driven insights and communicate these to relevant stakeholders.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications –

Google Ads Certifications – Search, Display, Video, Shopping, Apps, Measurement.

Google AdWords Certification (Search, Display & Video as a minimum) / Google Analytics 4.

Experience/Skills –

5+ Years’ experience in Search Engine Marketing (SEM) and Search Engine Optimisation (SEO).

5 + Years Proven work experience as a Paid Digital Marketer.

Setup and use of Google console.

Strong understanding of GMB.

Experience in Search Engine Marketing (SEM) and Paid Search (PPC).

Proficiency in MS Excel, PowerPoint, and Word.

Experience with website analysis using a variety of analytics tools especially Google Analytics 4.

Have worked with popular keyword tools (Google AdWords, SEMrush, Google Tag Manager, etc.).

