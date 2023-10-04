Intermediate Python Developer – Gauteng Pretoria North

We are looking for Python Developers. Our client is a dynamic product solutions provider, specialising in crafting tailored solutions. They thrive on embracing unique challenges.

Duties:

-Design and develop integrated Odoo application using proper convention and design standards.

-Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to the applications.

-Develop solutions for our clients from many different industries, sectors and company size.

-Provide support to maintain specific solutions.

-Develop and improve existing products and solutions.

-Share knowledge with team members.

-Assist with technical support queries.

-Build and maintain collaborative, professional relationships with clients and stakeholders.

-Accurately track and manage time spent on projects on a daily basis and deliver on sprint commitments.

-Assist with the deployment and monitoring of the developed systems in testing and production environments.

-Participate and contribute to a culture that builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.

-Contribute to team planning, discussions, and solution designs.

Requirements:



-Driver’s Licence and own vehicle

-Bachelor or Master Degree in Computer Engineering, Computer Science or Similar Qualification

-1- 5 Years experience

-Python (1-2 years of experience)

-HTML & JavaScript (Beneficial)

-Django (Beneficial)

-Docker (Beneficial)

-Flutter or any iOS/Android (Beneficial)

-Odoo (ORM – More information)

-PostgreSQL (with object relational mapping)

-Collaboration: Git

-Responsible, Hardworking, self-motivated, take ownership

-Open for new challenges

-Eager to learn and improve

-Able to work under pressure of deadlines

