Intermediate Python Developer – Gauteng Pretoria North

Oct 4, 2023

We are looking for Python Developers. Our client is a dynamic product solutions provider, specialising in crafting tailored solutions. They thrive on embracing unique challenges.
Duties:

  • -Design and develop integrated Odoo application using proper convention and design standards.
  • -Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to the applications.
  • -Develop solutions for our clients from many different industries, sectors and company size.
  • -Provide support to maintain specific solutions.
  • -Develop and improve existing products and solutions.
  • -Share knowledge with team members.
  • -Assist with technical support queries.
  • -Build and maintain collaborative, professional relationships with clients and stakeholders.
  • -Accurately track and manage time spent on projects on a daily basis and deliver on sprint commitments.
  • -Assist with the deployment and monitoring of the developed systems in testing and production environments.
  • -Participate and contribute to a culture that builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.
  • -Contribute to team planning, discussions, and solution designs.

Requirements:

  • -Driver’s Licence and own vehicle
  • -Bachelor or Master Degree in Computer Engineering, Computer Science or Similar Qualification
  • -1- 5 Years experience
  • -Python (1-2 years of experience)
  • -HTML & JavaScript (Beneficial)
  • -Django (Beneficial)
  • -Docker (Beneficial)
  • -Flutter or any iOS/Android (Beneficial)
  • -Odoo (ORM – More information)
  • -PostgreSQL (with object relational mapping)
  • -Collaboration: Git
  • -Responsible, Hardworking, self-motivated, take ownership
  • -Open for new challenges
  • -Eager to learn and improve
  • -Able to work under pressure of deadlines

NOTE – We ONLY accept online applications. We do not consider direct applications via Whatsapp or email. SALARY DISCLAIMER: The advertised salary range is merely a guideline to attract a range of potentially suitable candidates to the advertised position. It is the prerogative of the future employer to offer a candidate any market related remuneration package in line with the candidate’s qualifications, skills and level of experience.

Desired Skills:

  • python developer
  • oobo
  • HTML
  • Django
  • Docker
  • Git
  • PostgreSQL

