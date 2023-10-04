Intermediate Python Developer

We are looking for Python Developers. Our client is a dynamic product solutions provider, specialising in crafting tailored solutions. They thrive on embracing unique challenges.
Duties:
- -Design and develop integrated Odoo application using proper convention and design standards.
- -Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to the applications.
- -Develop solutions for our clients from many different industries, sectors and company size.
- -Provide support to maintain specific solutions.
- -Develop and improve existing products and solutions.
- -Share knowledge with team members.
- -Assist with technical support queries.
- -Build and maintain collaborative, professional relationships with clients and stakeholders.
- -Accurately track and manage time spent on projects on a daily basis and deliver on sprint commitments.
- -Assist with the deployment and monitoring of the developed systems in testing and production environments.
- -Participate and contribute to a culture that builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.
- -Contribute to team planning, discussions, and solution designs.
Requirements:
- -Driver’s Licence and own vehicle
- -Bachelor or Master Degree in Computer Engineering, Computer Science or Similar Qualification
- -1- 5 Years experience
- -Python (1-2 years of experience)
- -HTML & JavaScript (Beneficial)
- -Django (Beneficial)
- -Docker (Beneficial)
- -Flutter or any iOS/Android (Beneficial)
- -Odoo (ORM – More information)
- -PostgreSQL (with object relational mapping)
- -Collaboration: Git
- -Responsible, Hardworking, self-motivated, take ownership
- -Open for new challenges
- -Eager to learn and improve
- -Able to work under pressure of deadlines
NOTE – We ONLY accept online applications. We do not consider direct applications via Whatsapp or email. SALARY DISCLAIMER: The advertised salary range is merely a guideline to attract a range of potentially suitable candidates to the advertised position. It is the prerogative of the future employer to offer a candidate any market related remuneration package in line with the candidate’s qualifications, skills and level of experience.
Desired Skills:
- python developer
- oobo
- HTML
- Django
- Docker
- Git
- PostgreSQL