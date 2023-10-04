IT Technician – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client in the Manufacturing environment is seeking an IT Technician to join their team, based in Johannesburg. Duties to include:- Provide IT support for the JHB Branches Set up workstations with computers and necessary peripheral devices Check computer hardware to ensure functionality Install and configure appropriate software and functions according to specifications Develop and maintain local networks in ways that optimize performance Ensure security and privacy of networks and computer systems Provide orientation and guidance to users on how to operate new software and computer

equipment Organize and schedule upgrades and maintenance without deterring others from completing their work Perform troubleshooting to diagnose and resolve problems (repair or replace parts, debugging, etc.) Maintain records / logs of repairs and fixes and maintenance schedule Identify computer or network equipment shortages and place orders Hikvision Camera Support and Installation (2 years’ experience) Veeam Backup Knowledge Network Printer Support. Minimum Requirements:- Office 365 knowledge / MS Office Routing knowledge Wireless experience A+ / N+ Certification *3 Years’ experience in similar role. If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Hardware

IT Security

IT Support

Maintenance

Networking

Software

Training End Users

