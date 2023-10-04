JJPS Change Agent/LCM Project Manager

Position Summary

JJPS/JJOS is an INTEGRATED SYSTEM of enterprise-wide principles, practices & tools, focused on building consistent, standard & transferable PROCESSES and CAPABILITIES to drive sustainable VALUE for the business and customers.

The vacancy is for a Site JJPS Change Agent / LCM project manager with knowledge in JJPS, project management and lean principles for accelerating and sustaining the transformation with an E2E mindset in our EMEA MAKE plants network and executing Life Cycle Management changes required

for the Cape Town portfolio.

Responsibilities

Support the deployment of High Quality JJPS 2.0 Diagnostic led by the JJPS Regional Lead delivering value at site level, in line with aspirational roadmap, within Safety, Quality, Reliability, Agility, Waste and Cost parameters to influence the Supply Chain Scorecard favourably.

Assist in the Road Map execution developing design charters leading to a robust detailed action plan and meaningful KPI’s to implement the future state successfully.

Lead strong governance conducting regular and demanding site reviews.

Develop site collaboration with Site Lead / MEX Lead to identify opportunities to cover gaps or business needs

Deploy the new tools and capabilities to all site teams as per JJPS capabilities evaluation or other Enterprise/Global/Regional programs.

Connect with Site Lead & MEX Lead to understand business needs/urgency to improve specific areas with active participation and accountability.

Participate and Lead initiatives linked to the Make Excellence Strategy implementation.

Active collaboration in Self Care or Skin Health or Essentials Portfolio Cluster to support improvement activities required by the EMEA MAKE COP Lead or MEX Lead.

Supportive or responsible for Capital – OPEX – Savings of the related JJPS / LCM activities in collaboration with regional MS&T and EMEA PPM leads.

Accountable for JJPS on Cape Town site reporting to Regional JJPS Lead & MEX Lead.

Scope of Responsibilities

EMEA Internal Plant network with main accountability on site JJPS + LCM activities.

No current direct reports.

Experience and key competencies

At least 1-2 years experience in Manufacturing Environment (internal or external).

Leadership experience in a plant-based environment or regional organization would be advantageous.

Experience outside manufacturing such as planning, deliver or quality would be advantageous.

Willingness / ability to learn fast – continuous improvement methodology background in Lean manufacturing / 6-sigma is advantageous.

Project management experience and / or certification is advantageous.

Fluent in English, other languages desirable.

Good knowledge of Microsoft Office applications and in particular Excel and PowerPoint.

Required Leadership and key competencies

Support the creation of a trusting & collaborative work environment with a Kenvue-way approach that positively contributes to employee engagement.

Lead and motivate a team, command the respect of peers, and influence others without direct authority.

Communicate with conviction at all levels (both written and verbally).

Advocate strongly the operational excellence principles.

Forge internal collaboration across site and EMEA network & leverage broad range of perspectives to create effective solutions.

Challenge status quo to create positive change – promote a work environment that challenge the status quo.

Introduce JJPS in a transparent & constructive way to contribute to high-performing teams.

Empower people at manufacturing sites to deliver the desired results.

Achieve objectives through coaching others, both in the JJPS team and in the line organization at plant leadership level.

Think strategically and develop plans to reach objectives in context of primary team support, knowledge codification and development.

Utilize change management principles to drive and sustain change.

Plan, prioritize and organize complex tasks in a matrix environment.

Solve problems by applying structured root cause problem solving tools and coach others to apply them.

Develop direct reports with a clear roadmap to meet their aspirations and J&J pipeline.

Capability to communicate virtually by utilizing all Kenvue recommended tools.

Primary Cape Town LCM project contact locally and in EMEA network – coordinate all activities to implement changes according to agreed timelines to ensure business continuity.

Education

Tertiary qualification in Supply Chain, Sciences, Engineering or Manufacturing.

One or more of the following qualifications: Lean, Six Sigma/Black Belt, Project Management etc. will be advantageous.

Mobility Demands – Function PG

Based in local South African plant – Cape Town.

Travel is optional and dependent on regional requirements – may be required within the EMEA region.

The role PG is defined per site and area of responsibility (Recommended PG 25)

Please note: Only suitable candidates will contacted for this position.

Desired Skills:

Ability to learn fast

Good knowlegde of Microsoft Office applications

6-sigma is advantageous

