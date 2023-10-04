Junior Business Analyst – Gauteng Woodmead

An exciting opportunity exists for a Junior Business Analyst to join our dynamic team.

Qualifications and experience

Tertiary qualification in accounting or finance

1-2 years Business Analyst experience.

1 year + SAP experience required.

Technical background in software development will be beneficial.

Business analyst experience in financial, banking, insurance, or regulatory industry will be beneficial.

Skills

Analytical.

Logical and efficient, with keen attention to detail

Technically and business acumen

Highly self-motivated and directed

Excellent communication skills

Able to exercise independent judgment and act on it

Ability to manage change effectively and drive innovation

Be strategically focused

experience in information systems in both agile and waterfall methodologies

Duties And Responsibilities (Include But Are Not Limited To)

Evaluating business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and developing and implementing solutions.

Review of business processes and developing optimization strategies.

Staying up-to-date on the latest process and IT advancements to automate and modernize systems.

Effectively communicating your insights and plans to cross-functional team members and management.

Create various documents, such as BRD &FRD to clearly articulate project requirements and objectives to support their findings.

Providing leadership, training and coaching.

Allocating resources and maintaining cost efficiency.

Managing projects, developing project plans, and monitoring performance.

Updating, implementing, and maintaining procedures.

Prioritizing initiatives based on business needs and requirements.

Managing competing resources and priorities.

Monitoring deliverables and ensuring timely completion of projects.

Stakeholder management

Timeous delivery of projects

Documenting user requirements

Perform User Testing

If you believe you are the right person for the position, please apply for this opportunity on this page by submitting your CV. Should you not receive feedback within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

SAP

Business analysis

Process Mapping

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

About The Employer:

Change Logic CS (Consulting Services) is a specialist Change and Transformation Consulting organisation. We comprise a team of strategic Change Management specialists who are passionate thought-leaders in this area of consulting. Founded in 2002, Change Logic prides itself on practical delivery, tangible benefits and innovative problem resolution.

Learn more/Apply for this position