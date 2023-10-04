Junior Front End Developer

We are looking for X2 Front End Developers)

X1 Graduate Developer (BSC Computer Science / Information Technology – Related qualifications).

X1 Junior: Mobile Front-End Development; 1-2 years front-end working experience).

Role

Design and develop robust, testable, and maintainable software solutions.

Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions.

Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing systems.

Analyse, diagnose and resolve software errors.

Special Requirements

Must live within surrounding Pretoria areas.

Willing to work overtime.

Perform standby duties.

Must have a Valid Driver’s License and own reliable transport (Not Public).

Have clear Credit and Criminal Records.

Skills and Experience

Experience in React, React Native and TypeScript

Experience with inclusion and integration of native IOS and Android components

Experience with SQL Server beneficial

Azure exposure beneficial

DevOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial

.NET Core will be advantageous

Restful service experience beneficial

Qualifications

Tertiary Education: Degree in Computer Science or Relevant equivalent IT Diploma.

(IT Diploma with 1 year’s work experience)

Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training.

Desired Skills:

Front End Development

CSS Javascript

IOS

Android

Azure

.NET Core

Type Script

React

React Native

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year Banking

1 to 2 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Financial Payment Solutions Services

