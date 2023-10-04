Junior Front End Developer – Gauteng Menlyn

Oct 4, 2023

We are looking for X2 Front End Developers)

  • X1 Graduate Developer (BSC Computer Science / Information Technology – Related qualifications).
  • X1 Junior: Mobile Front-End Development; 1-2 years front-end working experience).

Role

  • Design and develop robust, testable, and maintainable software solutions.
  • Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions.
  • Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing systems.
  • Analyse, diagnose and resolve software errors.

Special Requirements

  • Must live within surrounding Pretoria areas.
  • Willing to work overtime.
  • Perform standby duties.
  • Must have a Valid Driver’s License and own reliable transport (Not Public).
  • Have clear Credit and Criminal Records.

Skills and Experience

  • Experience in React, React Native and TypeScript
  • Experience with inclusion and integration of native IOS and Android components
  • Experience with SQL Server beneficial
  • Azure exposure beneficial
  • DevOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial
  • .NET Core will be advantageous
  • Restful service experience beneficial

Qualifications

  • Tertiary Education: Degree in Computer Science or Relevant equivalent IT Diploma.
  • (IT Diploma with 1 year’s work experience)
  • Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training.

Desired Skills:

  • Front End Development
  • CSS Javascript
  • IOS
  • Android
  • Azure
  • .NET Core
  • Type Script
  • React
  • React Native

Desired Work Experience:

  • Less than 1 year Banking
  • 1 to 2 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Financial Payment Solutions Services

Learn more/Apply for this position