.Net Core Developer

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.

We are looking for a .Net Core Developer to join our financial services client based in Cape Town (open to locations as remote work available) for a 12-months contract role.

What you will be doing:

Build reusable software components and libraries for future use across multiple projects.

Design, code, test, debug, and document software according to the functional requirements

Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to their applications.

Keep abreast of technical and industry developments.

Work closely with developers and a variety of end users to ensure technical compatibility and user satisfaction

What we are looking for:

Completed IT or BSc degree or other related fields

5 – 8 years Development experience

Net Core experience (Windows, Mac, Linux)

Design patterns experience

Proficient understanding of code versioning tools

Good understanding of C# and .NET framework

Experience using ORM’s such as Entity Framework or NHibernate

Experience with Web APIs and Micro Service architectures

Flexible about working with new methodologies and technologies.

Domain Driven Design (DDD) and Test-Driven Development (TDD)

AWS

Experience with Azure DevOps and Pipelines, Terraform, Helm, etc.

Experience in Elasticache, Redis, Kafka

Experience in Angular, TypeScript, JavaScript

Experience with microservices and containerization technologies such as Docker, Kubernetes, Rancher, etc.

Demonstrable experience in various Testing approaches and paradigms

Exposure to Banking industry. Experience in Open Banking standards highly advantageous

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

