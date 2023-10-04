Network Administrator – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Are you a senior Network Administrator who is no stranger working on software driven cloud networking solutions eg Arista and seeking a challenging and equally exciting venture?
Have we got an amazing opportunity for you in the Pretoria area.
Core duties:
- Manages the core network infrastructure environment, including Cisco firewall and switch day to day administration.
- Manages the installation, securing, repair/troubleshooting and maintenance of LAN and WAN environments, overseeing the implementation of data and network security.
- Maintains the business-as-usual activities around the LAN and WAN environments.
- Adheres to organisation’s policies, procedures, and documentation requirements (i.e.
- Change Control, etc.).
Qualification Requirements:
- Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training.
- National diploma or degree in relevant field will be an advantage.
- Any network qualification (i.e., CCNA, CCNP, Arista ACE, Fortinet) would be an Advantage
For a full JD and to get an application across, make that contact.
Desired Skills:
- fortigate
- Switches
- Cisco Routers
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years