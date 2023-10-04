Oracle DBA

Oracle Database Administrator (DBA)

2-3 Month Contract

Retail Industry

Job Summary:

The Oracle Database Administrator (DBA) is responsible for the installation, configuration, maintenance, and performance tuning of Oracle databases within the organization. The DBA will collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure the availability, security, and integrity of the databases while optimizing their performance.

Key Responsibilities (may include but not limited to):

Database Installation and Configuration:

Install and configure Oracle database software on various platforms.

Set up and maintain database instances, users, roles, and privileges.

Implement and manage database security protocols.

Performance Tuning and Optimization:

Monitor and analyze database performance using tools and SQL queries.

Identify and resolve performance bottlenecks, optimizing queries, and improving response times.

Implement indexing and partitioning strategies to enhance database efficiency.

Backup and Recovery:

Design and maintain backup and recovery strategies to ensure data integrity.

Perform regular backups and implement recovery procedures in case of data loss or system failures.

Test backup and recovery procedures periodically.

High Availability and Disaster Recovery:

Implement and manage database clustering, replication, and failover solutions for high availability.

Design and maintain disaster recovery plans to minimize downtime in case of catastrophic events.

Security and Compliance:

Enforce security best practices, including user authentication, access controls, and data encryption.

Monitor database activity for unauthorized access and potential security breaches.

Ensure compliance with relevant data protection and privacy regulations.

Troubleshooting and Issue Resolution:

Investigate and resolve database-related issues, such as errors, crashes, and data inconsistencies.

Collaborate with development teams to analyze and troubleshoot application-database interactions.

Patch Management and Upgrades:

Apply patches, updates, and database upgrades to maintain system stability and security.

Test and validate changes in a controlled environment before applying them to production databases.

Documentation:

Maintain accurate and up-to-date documentation of database configurations, processes, and procedures.

Create guidelines and procedures for database-related tasks.

Collaboration and Communication:

Work closely with application developers, system administrators, and IT teams to ensure seamless integration and performance.

Communicate effectively with stakeholders regarding database status, issues, and enhancements.

Qualifications and Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field (or equivalent experience).

Proven experience as an Oracle Database Administrator or similar role.

Strong knowledge of Oracle database management, installation, configuration, and troubleshooting.

Proficiency in SQL and PL/SQL.

Experience with performance tuning and optimization techniques.

Familiarity with backup and recovery solutions and disaster recovery planning.

Understanding of database security practices and compliance requirements.

Ability to work independently, prioritizes tasks, and handles multiple projects simultaneously.

Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Strong communication and teamwork skills.

Preferred:

– Oracle Database Administration certification (e.g., Oracle Certified Professional, Oracle Certified Master).

– Experience with Oracle Cloud or other cloud-based database services.

– Knowledge of scripting languages (e.g., Python, Bash) for automation.

– Familiarity with other database systems (e.g., MySQL, PostgreSQL) is a plus.

This job specification is intended to convey information essential to understanding the scope of the Oracle Database Administrator role. Actual job responsibilities and requirements may vary based on the organization’s needs and the complexity of its database environment.

Desired Skills:

pl/sql

sql

oracle

