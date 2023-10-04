Senior Developer (Laravel) – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Our client, a successful fintech located in Stellenbosch, is seeking an experienced Senior Developer with Laravel experience.
The client embraces a Hybrid working environment, allowing the team member to work both on-site and remotely.
Requirements:
- Bachelors degree in Computer Science or a related field
- 7 years experience
- Solid understanding of application design using Laravel
- Exceptional problem-solving skills and ability to collaborate effectively within a team environment
- Proficiency in JavaScript and HTML
- Contactable references
- Clear criminal record
Closing date: 13 October 2023
Suitable CVs to be submitted to [Email Address Removed]
Should you not receive feedback 4 weeks after submission, please consider your application as unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- laravel
- hardware integration
- communication skills