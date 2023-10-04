Senior Developer (Laravel) – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Oct 4, 2023

Our client, a successful fintech located in Stellenbosch, is seeking an experienced Senior Developer with Laravel experience.
The client embraces a Hybrid working environment, allowing the team member to work both on-site and remotely.
Requirements:

  • Bachelors degree in Computer Science or a related field
  • 7 years experience
  • Solid understanding of application design using Laravel
  • Exceptional problem-solving skills and ability to collaborate effectively within a team environment
  • Proficiency in JavaScript and HTML
  • Contactable references
  • Clear criminal record

Closing date: 13 October 2023

Suitable CVs to be submitted to [Email Address Removed]

Should you not receive feedback 4 weeks after submission, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • laravel
  • hardware integration
  • communication skills

