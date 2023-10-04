Senior Developer (Laravel)

Our client, a successful fintech located in Stellenbosch, is seeking an experienced Senior Developer with Laravel experience.

The client embraces a Hybrid working environment, allowing the team member to work both on-site and remotely.

Requirements:

Bachelors degree in Computer Science or a related field

7 years experience

Solid understanding of application design using Laravel

Exceptional problem-solving skills and ability to collaborate effectively within a team environment

Proficiency in JavaScript and HTML

Contactable references

Clear criminal record

Closing date: 13 October 2023

Suitable CVs to be submitted to [Email Address Removed]

Should you not receive feedback 4 weeks after submission, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

laravel

hardware integration

communication skills

