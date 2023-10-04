Develop /Maintain /troubleshoot and optimize the network for users and suppliers.
Requires excellent problem-solving skills and thorough knowledge of network administration, architecture, security and data protection.
Responsibilities
Design and deploy functional networks (LAN, WLAN, WAN)
Configure and install switches, routers, wifi ap’s and other network devices (load balancers)
Configure and troubleshoot security devices (ASA, Firepower, ISE)
Monitor network performance and integrity
Troubleshooting network/application issues
Automate tasks and monitor their effectiveness
Mentor team members on technical issues
Maintain complete technical documentation
Suggest improvements to network performance, capacity and scalability
Knowledge of open-source a plus
Requirements and skills
Industry-related experience as a Senior Network Engineer or Network Administrator
Professional certification (e.g. CCNP, CCDP, CCIE)
Solid background in network administration and architecture
In-depth understanding of communication protocols (mainly TCP/IP) and routing protocols (e.g. BGP, OSPF)
Familiarity with access control models and network security
Knowledge of coding languages for scripting (e.g Python)
Experience with network diagnostic, monitoring and analysis tools
Solid understanding of Cisco network operating systems and products (Cisco IOS, Cisco NXOS, Cisco AirOS, Cisco ASA, Cisco FirePower)
Sharp troubleshooting skills
Ability to work independently
Organizational and mentoring skills
Desired Skills:
- Senior Network Engineer
- CCNP/CCDP/CCIE
- Cisco
- Network Administrator