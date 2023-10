Senior Solutions Architect – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

6-month contract (with possible extension till December 2024)

Hybrid (2 days onsite)

Financial Services Industry

Requirements: Skills, Qualifications and Experience required:

Matric

BSC – Bachelor of Science

Broad- IT knowledge and strong problem-solving skills

IT Technical skills. (Java, Java Script)

Policy Administration knowledge

Cloud certification, specifically AWS

SAFe architecture certification or familiarity with Agile architecture

Desired Skills:

java

javascript

aws

safe

Learn more/Apply for this position