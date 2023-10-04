Are you a dynamic problem solver with a passion for cutting-edge technology and a knack for optimizing systems? Do you dream of working in a fast-paced environment at one of Africa’s largest multimedia organizations? If so, we have the perfect opportunity for you!
We are currently seeking a talented and motivated Technical Systems Analyst to join our team in Randburg.
Technical Competencies Required:
- Oracle, DQL Server, MySQL
- Web Methods
- Web Services
- Automation/ Scheduling tools/ frameworks
- SOA
- F5
- SQL Server Integration Services
- SQL Server Reporting Services
- ESB
- Microsoft Frameworks (CSF, CCF, etc)
- Working knowledge of AP-based services (e.g. REST, SOAP)
- Scripting with any language
- Amazon Web Service (AWS)
- Experience working in a high availability environment with multiple operational instances
- Facilitation
- Investigative/ Fact Finding
- Structured analysis
- Command of the English Language
- Excellent Communication Skills
Desired Skills:
- systems analysis
- sql
- automation
- rest
- soap