Technical Systems Analyst – Gauteng Randburg

Oct 4, 2023

Are you a dynamic problem solver with a passion for cutting-edge technology and a knack for optimizing systems? Do you dream of working in a fast-paced environment at one of Africa’s largest multimedia organizations? If so, we have the perfect opportunity for you!

We are currently seeking a talented and motivated Technical Systems Analyst to join our team in Randburg.

Technical Competencies Required:

  • Oracle, DQL Server, MySQL
  • Web Methods
  • Web Services
  • Automation/ Scheduling tools/ frameworks
  • SOA
  • F5
  • SQL Server Integration Services
  • SQL Server Reporting Services
  • ESB
  • Microsoft Frameworks (CSF, CCF, etc)
  • Working knowledge of AP-based services (e.g. REST, SOAP)
  • Scripting with any language
  • Amazon Web Service (AWS)
  • Experience working in a high availability environment with multiple operational instances
  • Facilitation
  • Investigative/ Fact Finding
  • Structured analysis
  • Command of the English Language
  • Excellent Communication Skills

Desired Skills:

  • systems analysis
  • sql
  • automation
  • rest
  • soap

