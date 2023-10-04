Technical Systems Analyst – Gauteng Randburg

Are you a dynamic problem solver with a passion for cutting-edge technology and a knack for optimizing systems? Do you dream of working in a fast-paced environment at one of Africa’s largest multimedia organizations? If so, we have the perfect opportunity for you!

We are currently seeking a talented and motivated Technical Systems Analyst to join our team in Randburg.

Technical Competencies Required:

Oracle, DQL Server, MySQL

Web Methods

Web Services

Automation/ Scheduling tools/ frameworks

SOA

F5

SQL Server Integration Services

SQL Server Reporting Services

ESB

Microsoft Frameworks (CSF, CCF, etc)

Working knowledge of AP-based services (e.g. REST, SOAP)

Scripting with any language

Amazon Web Service (AWS)

Experience working in a high availability environment with multiple operational instances

Facilitation

Investigative/ Fact Finding

Structured analysis

Command of the English Language

Excellent Communication Skills

Desired Skills:

systems analysis

sql

automation

rest

soap

