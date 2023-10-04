Technology Architect at Intellehub – Gauteng Thaba Tshwane

Oct 4, 2023

Key responsibilities

  • Determine organization needs and identify system specifications
  • Analyze the needs of large systems and breaking them down into smaller manageable parts
  • Plan and design the structure of technology systems, discuss these with the client
  • Communicate best products and systems to client
  • Communicate system requirements to software designers and developers; explain system structure to them and provide assistance throughout the assembly process.
  • Choose suitable software, hardware and suggest integration methods.
  • Oversee development and implementation of assigned programs and guide teammates
  • Help resolve technical problems as and when they arise
  • Carry out testing procedures to ensure systems are running smoothly
  • Ensure that systems satisfy quality standards and procedures
  • Work with senior IT personnel to devise plans for future IT requirements of the organization
  • Produce progress reports

Desired Skills:

  • Degree or Post Graduate in Information Technology
  • Computer Science
  • or relevant subjects Proven work experience as Technical Architect or Project Manager
  • Enterprise Architecture
  • TOGAF

