Technology Architect at Intellehub

Key responsibilities
- Determine organization needs and identify system specifications
- Analyze the needs of large systems and breaking them down into smaller manageable parts
- Plan and design the structure of technology systems, discuss these with the client
- Communicate best products and systems to client
- Communicate system requirements to software designers and developers; explain system structure to them and provide assistance throughout the assembly process.
- Choose suitable software, hardware and suggest integration methods.
- Oversee development and implementation of assigned programs and guide teammates
- Help resolve technical problems as and when they arise
- Carry out testing procedures to ensure systems are running smoothly
- Ensure that systems satisfy quality standards and procedures
- Work with senior IT personnel to devise plans for future IT requirements of the organization
- Produce progress reports
Desired Skills:
- Degree or Post Graduate in Information Technology
- Computer Science
- or relevant subjects Proven work experience as Technical Architect or Project Manager
- Enterprise Architecture
- TOGAF