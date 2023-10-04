As a UI Designer, you’ll play a pivotal role in shaping the user experience of our digital products. You will work collaboratively with cross-functional teams, including design, development, and product, to create seamless and effective user interfaces across both mobile and desktop platforms.
Responsibilities will include but not limited to:
- Problem Solving: Translating business requirements and client needs into innovative design solutions, carefully considering the overall user flow and the finer details that make a difference.
- Sketching and Prototyping: Rapidly sketching and prototyping to evaluate ideas and refining detailed interactions within an agile development workflow.
- AIterative Design: Continuously improving designs based on client research, data analysis, and constructive feedback from the team.
In this role, you will be a key collaborator with developers, product owners, business stakeholders, and researchers within an agile development process. To excel in this position, you should have:
- Experience: At least five years of experience in designing mobile digital products, systems, apps, or software.
- Prototyping Skills: The ability to create working prototypes to demonstrate interactive design solutions effectively.
- UI Design Expertise: Demonstrated expertise in designing user interfaces for large-scale, complex projects.
- UI Skills: Proficiency in typography, grid systems, and designing cross-platform user interfaces with finesse.
- Design Tools: Expert knowledge of design software, such as Sketch, Figma, and other industry-standard tools.
- Strong Portfolio: A portfolio showcasing your digital interface design work across various platforms.
- Communication: The ability to clearly communicate and present design ideas with a strong rationale.
While not mandatory, the following qualifications and experiences would be advantageous:
- Degree in a related field, such as Interaction design, Software design, HCI, Graphic design, etc.
- Agile Understanding: Understanding of agile working processes and software development cycles.
- Financial World: Experience, knowledge, or interest in the financial industry.
NB: Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not hear from us after 7 days of applying. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Desired Skills:
- UI Design
- User interface
- Sketching
- Prototyping