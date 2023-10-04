UI Designer – Remote Remote

As a UI Designer, you’ll play a pivotal role in shaping the user experience of our digital products. You will work collaboratively with cross-functional teams, including design, development, and product, to create seamless and effective user interfaces across both mobile and desktop platforms.

Responsibilities will include but not limited to:

Problem Solving: Translating business requirements and client needs into innovative design solutions, carefully considering the overall user flow and the finer details that make a difference.

Sketching and Prototyping: Rapidly sketching and prototyping to evaluate ideas and refining detailed interactions within an agile development workflow.

AIterative Design: Continuously improving designs based on client research, data analysis, and constructive feedback from the team.

In this role, you will be a key collaborator with developers, product owners, business stakeholders, and researchers within an agile development process. To excel in this position, you should have:

Experience: At least five years of experience in designing mobile digital products, systems, apps, or software.

At least five years of experience in designing mobile digital products, systems, apps, or software. Prototyping Skills: The ability to create working prototypes to demonstrate interactive design solutions effectively.

The ability to create working prototypes to demonstrate interactive design solutions effectively. UI Design Expertise : Demonstrated expertise in designing user interfaces for large-scale, complex projects.

: Demonstrated expertise in designing user interfaces for large-scale, complex projects. UI Skills: Proficiency in typography, grid systems, and designing cross-platform user interfaces with finesse.

Proficiency in typography, grid systems, and designing cross-platform user interfaces with finesse. Design Tools: Expert knowledge of design software, such as Sketch, Figma, and other industry-standard tools.

Expert knowledge of design software, such as Sketch, Figma, and other industry-standard tools. Strong Portfolio : A portfolio showcasing your digital interface design work across various platforms.

: A portfolio showcasing your digital interface design work across various platforms. Communication: The ability to clearly communicate and present design ideas with a strong rationale.

While not mandatory, the following qualifications and experiences would be advantageous:

Degree in a related field, such as Interaction design, Software design, HCI, Graphic design, etc.

Agile Understanding: Understanding of agile working processes and software development cycles.

Financial World: Experience, knowledge, or interest in the financial industry.

NB: Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not hear from us after 7 days of applying. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Desired Skills:

UI Design

User interface

Sketching

Prototyping

Learn more/Apply for this position