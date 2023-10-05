Automation Tester at Private – Gauteng Garsfontein

Ensure software compliance to required standards and specifications. Develop, execute and automate test cases to ensure maximum product quality.

Required nature of experience:

Testing multiple platforms, including web and mobile based systems.

Documentation and maintenance of software test artifacts.

Using testing methodologies and techniques.

Coding experience in HTML, Java or C#.

Selenium, Cypress, Zephyr, Browserstack, Test Project and JIRA experience would be advantageous.

Testing in an Agile environment – where Agile is the development methodology

Skills and Knowledge (essential):

Automated Test Tools and Platforms.

Software development life cycle (SDLC) and the software test life cycle (STLC).

Basic understanding of databases and SQL.

Common software failures and faults

JIRA agile processes

Ensuring conformity of web design

Smoke-, Functional-, Post deployment Testing

Automation of Testing Processes

Creating Test Cases.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Join an award-winning medtech scale-up as a Automation Testing Analyst.

