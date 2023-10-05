Automation Tester at Private – Gauteng Garsfontein

Ensure software compliance to required standards and specifications. Develop, execute and automate test cases to ensure maximum product quality.
Required nature of experience:
- Testing multiple platforms, including web and mobile based systems.
- Documentation and maintenance of software test artifacts.
- Using testing methodologies and techniques.
- Coding experience in HTML, Java or C#.
- Selenium, Cypress, Zephyr, Browserstack, Test Project and JIRA experience would be advantageous.
- Testing in an Agile environment – where Agile is the development methodology
Skills and Knowledge (essential):
- Automated Test Tools and Platforms.
- Software development life cycle (SDLC) and the software test life cycle (STLC).
- Basic understanding of databases and SQL.
- Common software failures and faults
- JIRA agile processes
- Ensuring conformity of web design
- Smoke-, Functional-, Post deployment Testing
- Automation of Testing Processes
- Creating Test Cases.
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
Join an award-winning medtech scale-up as a Automation Testing Analyst.
– Documenting Facts
– Developing Expertise
– Providing Insights
– Challenging Ideas
– Making Decisions
– Showing Composure
– Thinking Positively
– Embracing Change
– Inviting Feedback
– Following Procedures
– Managing Tasks
– Pursuing Goals