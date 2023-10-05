Automation Tester at Private

Oct 5, 2023

Ensure software compliance to required standards and specifications. Develop, execute and automate test cases to ensure maximum product quality.

Required nature of experience:

  • Testing multiple platforms, including web and mobile based systems.
  • Documentation and maintenance of software test artifacts.
  • Using testing methodologies and techniques.
  • Coding experience in HTML, Java or C#.
  • Selenium, Cypress, Zephyr, Browserstack, Test Project and JIRA experience would be advantageous.
  • Testing in an Agile environment – where Agile is the development methodology

Skills and Knowledge (essential):

  • Automated Test Tools and Platforms.
  • Software development life cycle (SDLC) and the software test life cycle (STLC).
  • Basic understanding of databases and SQL.
  • Common software failures and faults
  • JIRA agile processes
  • Ensuring conformity of web design
  • Smoke-, Functional-, Post deployment Testing
  • Automation of Testing Processes
  • Creating Test Cases.

Desired Skills:

  • Testing Automation
  • Test automation
  • SDLC
  • STLC
  • SQL
  • JIRA
  • Test Cases
  • Selenium
  • Cypress
  • Zephyr
  • Browserstack
  • Test Project and JIRA
  • Using testing methodologies and techniques
  • Exploratory Testing

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

Join an award-winning medtech scale-up as a Automation Testing Analyst.

– Documenting Facts
– Developing Expertise
– Providing Insights
– Challenging Ideas
– Making Decisions
– Showing Composure
– Thinking Positively
– Embracing Change
– Inviting Feedback
– Following Procedures
– Managing Tasks
– Pursuing Goals

