C# Developer

We are seeking motivated individuals to join the team and contribute to groundbreaking software solutions. Design, develop, test, document, deploy, and support new and existing software applications and systems based on specifications and standards. Translate business and technical requirements into efficient, high-quality software solutions.
Experience:
Proven 3-5 years’ experience in C#/.NET software development, project delivery, and implementation.
Minimum Requirements:
.NET Core
Asp.Net
SQL (T-SQL, MySQL, Oracle, etc.)
C#
CSS
ReactJS
Database Design
WPF
MVVC
JavaScript
API Integration
Ideal Skills (Preferred): AWS, Cloud Technologies
Qualifications:
Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology
Knowledge:
Minimum Knowledge:
IT systems development processes (SDLC)
Application development
Banking systems
Standards and governance
Agile development life cycle
Testing practices
Ideal Knowledge:
UML
Systems analysis and design
System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
Solid Understanding Of:
Banking systems environment
Banking business model
Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
Object-Oriented Development environment (e.g., Java, Spring Framework, JBoss)
Skills:
Strong communication and interpersonal skills
Effective negotiation and influencing skills
Facilitation and presentation abilities
Analytical and problem-solving acumen
Commercial thinking and attention to detail
Excellent planning, organizing, and coordination skills
Conditions of Employment:
Clear criminal and credit record
Please Note:
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
