C# Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

We are seeking motivated individuals to join the team and contribute to groundbreaking software solutions. Design, develop, test, document, deploy, and support new and existing software applications and systems based on specifications and standards. Translate business and technical requirements into efficient, high-quality software solutions.

Experience:

Proven 3-5 years’ experience in C#/.NET software development, project delivery, and implementation.

Minimum Requirements:

.NET Core

Asp.Net

SQL (T-SQL, MySQL, Oracle, etc.)

C#

CSS

ReactJS

Database Design

WPF

MVVC

JavaScript

API Integration

Ideal Skills (Preferred): AWS, Cloud Technologies

Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge:

Minimum Knowledge:

IT systems development processes (SDLC)

Application development

Banking systems

Standards and governance

Agile development life cycle

Testing practices

Ideal Knowledge:

UML

Systems analysis and design

System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Solid Understanding Of:

Banking systems environment

Banking business model

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Object-Oriented Development environment (e.g., Java, Spring Framework, JBoss)

Skills:

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Effective negotiation and influencing skills

Facilitation and presentation abilities

Analytical and problem-solving acumen

Commercial thinking and attention to detail

Excellent planning, organizing, and coordination skills

Conditions of Employment:

Clear criminal and credit record

Please Note:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net

Asp.Net

aws

MVC

Javascript

C#.Net Development

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Banking

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

