Cambium Networks’ new fibre portfolio available in SA

The new fibre portfolio of solutions from Cambium Networks is now available in South Africa from Duxbury Networking. The move reinforces Cambium’s commitment to expanding its footprint and bringing fibre products to Africa.

The foundation of the new portfolio’s value proposition is the FTTx Combo Passive Optical Network (PON) platform.

The platform lets local service providers address the challenges of deploying last-mile fibre and hybrid fixed wireless solutions. Doing so has become increasingly important given the shift of Wireless Internet Service Providers (WISPs) towards fibre to meet surging bandwidth demands.

The FTTx Combo PON platform simplifies the process, making planning, ordering, installation, and network management more streamlined than ever before.

The Cambium PON technology supports both Gigabit Passive Optical (GPON) and 10 Gigabit Symmetric XGS-PON over the same fibre, offering service providers flexibility in designing and deploying a FTTx solution.

“The new Cambium fibre portfolio provides Duxbury with a great platform to meet the rapidly evolving demands of service providers who need to deliver on customer expectations for digitally-led solutions. With the FTTx Combo PON platform we are giving them an invaluable tool to facilitate connectivity more effectively,” says Teresa Huysamen, wireless business unit manager at Duxbury Networking.

The platform can be managed using the cnMaestro Essentials or cnMaestro X management platforms. This provides a consolidated view of both wireless and fibre broadband technologies. Access to this unified management system ensures an improved customer support experience, enhances end-user satisfaction, and reduces operating costs.

“Cambium Networks has re-imagined networking to make it easier for WISPs to incorporate carrier-grade, multi-gigabit symmetrical fibre technology,” says Atul Bhatnagar, president and CEO of Cambium Networks. “Our Combo PON solution offers a simple way for our customers to continue to invest in their infrastructure while future-proofing their network. Now operators can manage fibre, fixed wireless access (FWA) and indoor and outdoor Wi-Fi from a single pane of glass to deliver exceptional digital experiences.”

The FTTx Combo PON platform is expected to be released in South Africa over the coming months.