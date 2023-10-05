CPM Application Specialist (KG) – Gauteng Johannesburg

PURPOSE

Support the CPM Application Manager with the implementation of the Contractor Performance Management application at the various BU’s and provide ongoing support across the application life cycle.

KEY TASKS

Safety, Health & Environment

Identify ways to support specific safety, health & sustainability opportunities and risks and ensure all activities comply with Safety, Health & Environmental requirements.

Perform regular risk assessments, monitoring safety performance, and addressing any risks/issues immediately

Drive and support compliance with relevant policies and standards and particularly the Contractor Performance Management policy & procedures to enable achievement of gold-standard contractor safety performance

Performance & Delivery

Assist the functional systems manager to develop application roadmaps and plans for the full scope of the discipline (not limited to SAP products).

Work closely with process owners and key users to understand business requirements and drive the analysis and design of quality solutions.

Understand the business processes, work flows, and practices, to enable the analysis of business requirements and the development of solutions.

Perform functional analysis, requirements definition and functional testing, in conjunction with internal and third party development teams.

Develops position papers on key functional design issues, in support of the systems manager and the relevant design authorities.

Conduct regular research into emerging, discipline-specific, applications and technologies, as well as be familiar with the product roadmaps provided by the vendors of existing solutions.

Support the systems manager in providing guidance to discipline leadership with regards to technology innovations and products.

Work with key users to define integration requirements both within the discipline and with applications in other functional areas.

Work with EA colleagues to help find the best functional/ logical solutions for integrating applications cross-discipline.

Takes overall accountability for the documentation or modelling of the end-to-end business process, cross-application, and including manual or semi-automated steps (end user applications, spreadsheet applications, etc.).

Work with key users to qualify opportunities for automation in the discipline and guide the developers of Automation solutions.

Helps process owners and key users understand the data objects and structures “owned” by the discipline and helps guide them in terms of data design decisions.

Works with the discipline and GIM colleagues to help drive master data quality improvement.

Where required, helps define data migration processes including data purification, enrichment, loading and reconciliation.

Provides input in terms of information security and system access set-up.

Helps discipline leadership and the systems manager drive up system adoption and compliance with standard processes and systems.

Leads small to medium-sized enhancement projects/ sprints.

Identify innovations, motivate support and sponsorship, and lead proofs of concept.

Acts as the key specialist point of contact for application management service providers in problem solving and investigations related to non-SAP incidents.

Ensure the knowledge underpinning application/service delivery is documented, managed and maintained

Work with the operations teams to identify, plan and execute service improvements

People & Teams

Support efforts to create awareness, capability building and excellence pertaining to Contractor Performance Management and supplier development, with asset-based teams

Build team capabilities that will enable resilient and agile competencies with the aim to future proof Contractor Performance Management efficiency ?

Governance & Compliance

Adhere to applicable legislative and Anglo-American IM policies & procedures, site and end user-based support and education

Adhere to internal Anglo American Contractor Performance Management governance requirements for self and team

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications:

Minimum:An undergraduate qualification – Bachelor degree level or equivalent, alternatively relevant qualification and proven track record of extensive practical experience in a role and context of similar complexity

Desirable:A postgraduate qualification in a relevant discipline OR a proven track record

of extensive practical experience in a role and context of similar complexity

Technical Knowledge:

Relevant IM field, controls and risk mitigation

Proficiency in the required languages (LATAM roles will require a proficiency in Portuguese or Spanish)

Regional IM systems

Relevant Business Unit plans and initiatives

Technical Skills: Ability to apply the following skills at a defined level of proficiency required for the role

Commercial Awareness

Process Improvement recommendations to stakeholders

Analyse and identify risk root causes and quantify potential business impact

Implement solutions to reduce level of exposure and risk

Interpret policy and explain why work needs to be completed in a particular manner

Explain how a particular process task needs to be fulfilled

Engage with key stakeholders and understand their process requirements

Assign and re-assign work to ensure outputs and the elimination of waste

Participate in Regional initiatives and the different processes involved

Perform continuous monitoring reviews to make sure that the process aligns to the overall systems

Social process skills are the people skills needed to ensure effective interactions with other people to achieve productive outcomes and build effective relationships.

Self -Awareness: Level 2

Able to analyse own behaviours and impact on others and adapt behaviours to suit context and circumstances

Can observe ‘self’ in a variety of one-to-one and group encounters, reflecting and learning from the interactions, requesting feedback, and identifying opportunities for improvement

Recognises and accepts the need to put the overall business needs ahead of their own and can deal with the internal conflict/stress that may generate

Team Processes: Level 2

Understands their role as a team member and team leader (where applicable) and can translate into their day-to-day interactions

Understands the behaviour of individuals and the effects on the team, resolving conflicts

Team Leader – Fosters a climate that is inclusive and where team members feel safe to contribute, collaborate, receive feedback and coaching

Collaboration: Level 2

Establishes and nurtures relationships with stakeholders, by use of effective listening and questioning to better understand the other person or group

Understands how to influence or negotiate with others, in order to achieve productive outcomes

Can effectively balance positive interactions with getting the work done

Desired Skills:

Control and Risk Mitigation

SAP Products

non-SAP incidents

