CPM Application Specialist (KG)

PURPOSE
Support the CPM Application Manager with the implementation of the Contractor Performance Management application at the various BU’s and provide ongoing support across the application life cycle.
KEY TASKS
Safety, Health & Environment
- Identify ways to support specific safety, health & sustainability opportunities and risks and ensure all activities comply with Safety, Health & Environmental requirements.
- Perform regular risk assessments, monitoring safety performance, and addressing any risks/issues immediately
- Drive and support compliance with relevant policies and standards and particularly the Contractor Performance Management policy & procedures to enable achievement of gold-standard contractor safety performance
Performance & Delivery
- Assist the functional systems manager to develop application roadmaps and plans for the full scope of the discipline (not limited to SAP products).
- Work closely with process owners and key users to understand business requirements and drive the analysis and design of quality solutions.
- Understand the business processes, work flows, and practices, to enable the analysis of business requirements and the development of solutions.
- Perform functional analysis, requirements definition and functional testing, in conjunction with internal and third party development teams.
- Develops position papers on key functional design issues, in support of the systems manager and the relevant design authorities.
- Conduct regular research into emerging, discipline-specific, applications and technologies, as well as be familiar with the product roadmaps provided by the vendors of existing solutions.
- Support the systems manager in providing guidance to discipline leadership with regards to technology innovations and products.
- Work with key users to define integration requirements both within the discipline and with applications in other functional areas.
- Work with EA colleagues to help find the best functional/ logical solutions for integrating applications cross-discipline.
- Takes overall accountability for the documentation or modelling of the end-to-end business process, cross-application, and including manual or semi-automated steps (end user applications, spreadsheet applications, etc.).
- Work with key users to qualify opportunities for automation in the discipline and guide the developers of Automation solutions.
- Helps process owners and key users understand the data objects and structures “owned” by the discipline and helps guide them in terms of data design decisions.
- Works with the discipline and GIM colleagues to help drive master data quality improvement.
- Where required, helps define data migration processes including data purification, enrichment, loading and reconciliation.
- Provides input in terms of information security and system access set-up.
- Helps discipline leadership and the systems manager drive up system adoption and compliance with standard processes and systems.
- Leads small to medium-sized enhancement projects/ sprints.
- Identify innovations, motivate support and sponsorship, and lead proofs of concept.
- Acts as the key specialist point of contact for application management service providers in problem solving and investigations related to non-SAP incidents.
- Ensure the knowledge underpinning application/service delivery is documented, managed and maintained
- Work with the operations teams to identify, plan and execute service improvements
People & Teams
- Support efforts to create awareness, capability building and excellence pertaining to Contractor Performance Management and supplier development, with asset-based teams
- Build team capabilities that will enable resilient and agile competencies with the aim to future proof Contractor Performance Management efficiency ?
Governance & Compliance
- Adhere to applicable legislative and Anglo-American IM policies & procedures, site and end user-based support and education
- Adhere to internal Anglo American Contractor Performance Management governance requirements for self and team
Minimum Requirements:
Qualifications:
Minimum:An undergraduate qualification – Bachelor degree level or equivalent, alternatively relevant qualification and proven track record of extensive practical experience in a role and context of similar complexity
Desirable:A postgraduate qualification in a relevant discipline OR a proven track record
of extensive practical experience in a role and context of similar complexity
Technical Knowledge:
- Relevant IM field, controls and risk mitigation
- Proficiency in the required languages (LATAM roles will require a proficiency in Portuguese or Spanish)
- Regional IM systems
- Relevant Business Unit plans and initiatives
Technical Skills: Ability to apply the following skills at a defined level of proficiency required for the role
- Commercial Awareness
- Process Improvement recommendations to stakeholders
- Analyse and identify risk root causes and quantify potential business impact
- Implement solutions to reduce level of exposure and risk
- Interpret policy and explain why work needs to be completed in a particular manner
- Explain how a particular process task needs to be fulfilled
- Engage with key stakeholders and understand their process requirements
- Assign and re-assign work to ensure outputs and the elimination of waste
- Participate in Regional initiatives and the different processes involved
- Perform continuous monitoring reviews to make sure that the process aligns to the overall systems
Social process skills are the people skills needed to ensure effective interactions with other people to achieve productive outcomes and build effective relationships.
Self -Awareness: Level 2
- Able to analyse own behaviours and impact on others and adapt behaviours to suit context and circumstances
- Can observe ‘self’ in a variety of one-to-one and group encounters, reflecting and learning from the interactions, requesting feedback, and identifying opportunities for improvement
- Recognises and accepts the need to put the overall business needs ahead of their own and can deal with the internal conflict/stress that may generate
Team Processes: Level 2
- Understands their role as a team member and team leader (where applicable) and can translate into their day-to-day interactions
- Understands the behaviour of individuals and the effects on the team, resolving conflicts
- Team Leader – Fosters a climate that is inclusive and where team members feel safe to contribute, collaborate, receive feedback and coaching
Collaboration: Level 2
- Establishes and nurtures relationships with stakeholders, by use of effective listening and questioning to better understand the other person or group
- Understands how to influence or negotiate with others, in order to achieve productive outcomes
- Can effectively balance positive interactions with getting the work done
Desired Skills:
- Control and Risk Mitigation
- SAP Products
- non-SAP incidents