Data Engineer (CH952) – Western Cape Cape Town

Oct 5, 2023

Our client is a South African boutique investment administration service provider is looking to employ a Senior Software Developer with experience in Data Engineering.

Requirements:

  • 6+ years of recent hands-on software development experience and IT support, bonus skills:
    • Data engineering.
    • Strong tabular data transformation/visualisation skills.
  • Tertiary qualification in Computer Science, IT, Software engineering.
  • A self-driven attitude and ability to self-manage to a significant degree.
    • Willingness to learn about the business (Financial Services; Portfolio tax admin; investment accounting data)
    • Very good communication skills
  • Strong SQL skills (Azure SQL database, Spark, DuckDB)
  • Key technologies used in our business, so any skills here will be a huge bonus:
    • Python and R (we develop a lot of our new software in R and Python)
    • Delta Lake
    • Spark
    • Apache Arrow
    • Kubernetes / Docker / Containerised applications /Helm
    • CI/CD – Azure DevOps
  • Microsoft 365 eco system and Cloud platforms, bonus skills:
    • Azure specifically; Resource management/deployment via PowerShell; Cost optimization; Virtual network setup/configuration.
    • MS 365 admin duties / Exchange online

About the company:

The company is responsible for investment administration for institutional investors, led by its founding members. We have assets of local and international clients under administration, totaling R 2 tn.

General:

  • Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
  • In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
  • Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Desired Skills:

  • Data Engineering
  • Python
  • R
  • Software Development
  • SQL
  • Visualizing

