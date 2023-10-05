Data Engineer (CH952)

Our client is a South African boutique investment administration service provider is looking to employ a Senior Software Developer with experience in Data Engineering.

Requirements:

6+ years of recent hands-on software development experience and IT support, bonus skills: Data engineering. Strong tabular data transformation/visualisation skills.

Tertiary qualification in Computer Science, IT, Software engineering.

A self-driven attitude and ability to self-manage to a significant degree. Willingness to learn about the business (Financial Services; Portfolio tax admin; investment accounting data) Very good communication skills

Strong SQL skills (Azure SQL database, Spark, DuckDB)

Key technologies used in our business, so any skills here will be a huge bonus: Python and R (we develop a lot of our new software in R and Python) Delta Lake Spark Apache Arrow Kubernetes / Docker / Containerised applications /Helm CI/CD – Azure DevOps

Microsoft 365 eco system and Cloud platforms, bonus skills: Azure specifically; Resource management/deployment via PowerShell; Cost optimization; Virtual network setup/configuration. MS 365 admin duties / Exchange online



About the company:

The company is responsible for investment administration for institutional investors, led by its founding members. We have assets of local and international clients under administration, totaling R 2 tn.

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Desired Skills:

Data Engineering

Python

R

Software Development

SQL

Visualizing

Learn more/Apply for this position