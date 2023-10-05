Desktop Support

- Ensure that contracted customer Service Level Agreements are met (resolved)
- To ensure that calls logged are followed up / escalated, serviced, and resolved within the agreed SLA
- To ensure that calls are logged retrospectively if no call was logged for work completed (No ticket No Ride)
- Ensure that calls are checked and updated with the latest updates until call closure
- To ensure a minimum of 98% customer satisfaction feedback rating on a monthly basis with external contracted Customers and action to position SLA and satisfaction measurement for internal support
- Administer User and Computer accounts, as well as Group membership in AD
- Perform various tests on all hardware platforms and networks and document all operating system software
- Practice Expert knowledge on Preventative Maintenance
- Coordinate with Internal IT staff and customer to resolve technical issues and escalate same if required
- Co-ordinate with staff to install and configure all EUC
- Identify and resolve all hardware and software issues
- Installing, Configuring and Updating required hardware and software
- Troubleshooting and diagnosing to detect and solve technical problems
- Design and perform various tests on applications according to required standards
- Maintain and develop all user applications and define specifications based on client requirements
Desired Skills:
- ITIL
- N+
- A+
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate