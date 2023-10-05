Desktop Support – Western Cape Cape Town

Oct 5, 2023

  • Ensure that contracted customer Service Level Agreements are met (resolved)
  • To ensure that calls logged are followed up / escalated, serviced, and resolved within the agreed SLA
  • To ensure that calls are logged retrospectively if no call was logged for work completed (No ticket No Ride)
  • Ensure that calls are checked and updated with the latest updates until call closure
  • To ensure a minimum of 98% customer satisfaction feedback rating on a monthly basis with external contracted Customers and action to position SLA and satisfaction measurement for internal support
  • Administer User and Computer accounts, as well as Group membership in AD
  • Perform various tests on all hardware platforms and networks and document all operating system software
  • Practice Expert knowledge on Preventative Maintenance
  • Coordinate with Internal IT staff and customer to resolve technical issues and escalate same if required
  • Co-ordinate with staff to install and configure all EUC
  • Identify and resolve all hardware and software issues
  • Installing, Configuring and Updating required hardware and software
  • Troubleshooting and diagnosing to detect and solve technical problems
  • Design and perform various tests on applications according to required standards
  • Maintain and develop all user applications and define specifications based on client requirements

Desired Skills:

  • ITIL
  • N+
  • A+

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

