Developer – Front-End at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Beacon Valley

Our client is the leading provider of telco, payments, retail software – they have a global and local footprint. This client is very R&D focussed, they are great believers in continuous improvement and fast adapters to new tech and constantly changing business needs. You definitely won’t be bored and you’ll have the opportunity to work on multiple domain and project types. This environment is ideal for critical thinkers who like to trial new tech and new ways of doing things. This client has a clearly stated aspiration to not only remain the leaders in their industry but to continuously widen the gap between themselves and their competitors.

Collaborate with designers and back-end developers to implement and enhance web application user interfaces.

Write clean, efficient, and maintainable code using HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

Develop responsive and user-friendly interfaces for seamless user experiences.

Ensure high-quality UI/UX design implementation and adherence to specifications.

Optimise application performance and debug front-end components.

Stay updated on emerging trends and best practices in front-end development.

Gather requirements, propose technical solutions, and participate in code reviews.

Integrate front-end components with server-side logic and improve codebases.

Tertiary academics is beneficial.

Proven front-end development experience with a strong portfolio.

Proficiency in HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, including modern frameworks (React, Angular, [URL Removed] design and cross-browser compatibility knowledge.

Familiarity with UI/UX principles and translating designs into functional interfaces.

Web performance optimization understanding.

Version control systems (e.g., Git) and collaborative development experience.

Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Excellent communication and teamwork abilities.

Continuous learning mindset to stay updated on front-end development trends.

