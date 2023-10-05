Full Stack Developer – Western Cape

My client is seeking a Full Stack Developer with expertise in C# and ASP.NET, specifically someone who has a strong background in front-end software development. The ideal candidate should have a broad skill set, encompassing both back-end and front-end development. This role is for a fast-growing international startup consultancy building bespoke software to create digital transformation solutions for a wide variety of corporate clients.

This is a small company, and the candidate must be willing to learn new technologies and be involved in all aspects of software development.

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Technology, Engineering OR

Proven experience-based equivalent.

Solid experience with C# and ASP.Net.

Proven formal software development experience.

Must be technically strong with a passion for coding.

Good understanding of Object-Oriented design and coding.

Good knowledge of SQL Server (and relevant ORM such as Entity Framework)

Experienced using source control.

Be able to translate business feedback and requirements into working software solutions.

The candidate must however be strong on the web client development side.

Characteristics must include an ability to train and review junior developer’s code as well as demonstrate creativity when solving problems.

Excellent knowledge of web client-side technologies:

Javascript (Angular/React/Vue/Javascript framework)

Typescript

CSS

Write, develop and test high quality code.

Peer review work.

Mentor more junior developers.

Lead on designs for software solutions and large projects.

Required to develop software and applications using mainly C#, ASP.NET and client-side technologies.

Be prepared to take the lead on small development pods and work well under pressure to meet deadlines.

An opportunity to work within a technically minded and global development team of experienced industry professionals and gain exposure to creating new solutions for a variety of international companies.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

