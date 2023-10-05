Full Stack Developer – Western Cape

My client is seeking a Full Stack Developer with expertise in C# and ASP.NET, specifically someone who has a strong background in front-end software development. The ideal candidate should have a broad skill set, encompassing both back-end and front-end development. This role is for a fast-growing international startup consultancy building bespoke software to create digital transformation solutions for a wide variety of corporate clients.
This is a small company, and the candidate must be willing to learn new technologies and be involved in all aspects of software development.
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Technology, Engineering OR
- Proven experience-based equivalent.
- Solid experience with C# and ASP.Net.
- Proven formal software development experience.
- Must be technically strong with a passion for coding.
- Good understanding of Object-Oriented design and coding.
- Good knowledge of SQL Server (and relevant ORM such as Entity Framework)
- Experienced using source control.
- Be able to translate business feedback and requirements into working software solutions.
- The candidate must however be strong on the web client development side.
- Characteristics must include an ability to train and review junior developer’s code as well as demonstrate creativity when solving problems.
Excellent knowledge of web client-side technologies:
- Javascript (Angular/React/Vue/Javascript framework)
- Typescript
- CSS
- Write, develop and test high quality code.
- Peer review work.
- Mentor more junior developers.
- Lead on designs for software solutions and large projects.
- Required to develop software and applications using mainly C#, ASP.NET and client-side technologies.
- Be prepared to take the lead on small development pods and work well under pressure to meet deadlines.
- An opportunity to work within a technically minded and global development team of experienced industry professionals and gain exposure to creating new solutions for a variety of international companies.
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML