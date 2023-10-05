Full Stack Developer – Western Cape

Oct 5, 2023

My client is seeking a Full Stack Developer with expertise in C# and ASP.NET, specifically someone who has a strong background in front-end software development. The ideal candidate should have a broad skill set, encompassing both back-end and front-end development. This role is for a fast-growing international startup consultancy building bespoke software to create digital transformation solutions for a wide variety of corporate clients.

This is a small company, and the candidate must be willing to learn new technologies and be involved in all aspects of software development.

  • Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Technology, Engineering OR

  • Proven experience-based equivalent.

  • Solid experience with C# and ASP.Net.

  • Proven formal software development experience.

  • Must be technically strong with a passion for coding.

  • Good understanding of Object-Oriented design and coding.

  • Good knowledge of SQL Server (and relevant ORM such as Entity Framework)

  • Experienced using source control.

  • Be able to translate business feedback and requirements into working software solutions.

  • The candidate must however be strong on the web client development side.

  • Characteristics must include an ability to train and review junior developer’s code as well as demonstrate creativity when solving problems.

Excellent knowledge of web client-side technologies:

  • Javascript (Angular/React/Vue/Javascript framework)

  • Typescript

  • CSS

  • Write, develop and test high quality code.

  • Peer review work.

  • Mentor more junior developers.

  • Lead on designs for software solutions and large projects.

  • Required to develop software and applications using mainly C#, ASP.NET and client-side technologies.

  • Be prepared to take the lead on small development pods and work well under pressure to meet deadlines.

  • An opportunity to work within a technically minded and global development team of experienced industry professionals and gain exposure to creating new solutions for a variety of international companies.

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position