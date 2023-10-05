Full Stack Java Developer (2428, 2429, 2430) KG

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?
- Conduct with the feature team members, system analysis, design, development and testing for their assigned technical products or applications within the context of an agile/DevOps delivery model.
- Maintain and develop, deploy, and operate frontend and backend cross platform applications based on Java Frameworks in accordance with the applicable standards and KPIs.
- Manage application dependencies across the full stack from application to infrastructure.
- Implement robust automated test cases to ensure technical solutions meet expected outcomes and business objectives.
- Create and maintain automated deployment pipelines to maintain quality control and deployment agility.
- Prepare and document standard operating procedures and protocols as well as required system documentation.
- Support operational excellence goals through strong operations knowledge. Resolve escalated support topics as part of tier-3 DevOps role to ensure the highest availability of critical applications.
- Plan and execute upgrade of existing applications, tools, and features. Create solutions and solve problems using a cloud-native and on premises toolchain, to ensure world-class uptime and business agility.
- Plan work-effort as part an agile team.
Minimum Requirements:
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Back End: Java EE/Jakarta EE, PL/SQL, REST, SOAP, Payara. Optional Quarkus, Microprofile
- Front End: HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Ajax. Optional JSF/JSP, Angular
- CI/CD: Version Control, Build and Deployment Pipelines (Maven, GIT, Sonar, Jira, any CICD tool)
- Testing: Unit Test Framework Junit, optional, integration testing
- Infrastructure: AZURE or other cloud infrastructure
- Databases: Oracle, Postgres (JDBC, ORM frameworks)
- SDLC Methodology: Agile, Scrum, Kanban or XP
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Back End: Python,PySpark
- Databases: No Sql
- CI/CD: Version Control, Build and Deployment Pipelines (Jenkins, GitHub, GitHub Actions)
- Infrastructure as Code: Terraform or Ansible or Cloud formation.
- Containers: Docker, Kubernetes, Container registries
- Automated testing e.g.: Selenium, Rest Assured
- Performance analysis: Java-Multithreading, session management/pooling, transaction management
- Security: Certification/Skills, AST(Static, interactive and dynamic)
- Monitoring: AppDynamics, Dynatrace, Grafana
- Log Management Alerting: ELK Stack or Splunk, Nagios, Kabana
- Operation Management
- End User Support, Incident-Problem management: ITSM Suite / BMC Remedy or ServiceNow
WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?
- Relevant IT Degree
- 3 Years plus in a Java software developer/engineer role, more than 6 year plus total experience required.
Desired Skills:
- Java EE
- HTML
- Azure
- Python
- Angular