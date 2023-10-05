Full Stack Java Developer (2428, 2429, 2430) KG

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

  • Conduct with the feature team members, system analysis, design, development and testing for their assigned technical products or applications within the context of an agile/DevOps delivery model.

  • Maintain and develop, deploy, and operate frontend and backend cross platform applications based on Java Frameworks in accordance with the applicable standards and KPIs.

  • Manage application dependencies across the full stack from application to infrastructure.

  • Implement robust automated test cases to ensure technical solutions meet expected outcomes and business objectives.

  • Create and maintain automated deployment pipelines to maintain quality control and deployment agility.

  • Prepare and document standard operating procedures and protocols as well as required system documentation.

  • Support operational excellence goals through strong operations knowledge. Resolve escalated support topics as part of tier-3 DevOps role to ensure the highest availability of critical applications.

  • Plan and execute upgrade of existing applications, tools, and features. Create solutions and solve problems using a cloud-native and on premises toolchain, to ensure world-class uptime and business agility.

  • Plan work-effort as part an agile team.

    Minimum Requirements:

    ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

    • Back End: Java EE/Jakarta EE, PL/SQL, REST, SOAP, Payara. Optional Quarkus, Microprofile

    • Front End: HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Ajax. Optional JSF/JSP, Angular

    • CI/CD: Version Control, Build and Deployment Pipelines (Maven, GIT, Sonar, Jira, any CICD tool)

    • Testing: Unit Test Framework Junit, optional, integration testing

    • Infrastructure: AZURE or other cloud infrastructure

    • Databases: Oracle, Postgres (JDBC, ORM frameworks)

    • SDLC Methodology: Agile, Scrum, Kanban or XP

    ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

    • Back End: Python,PySpark

    • Databases: No Sql

    • CI/CD: Version Control, Build and Deployment Pipelines (Jenkins, GitHub, GitHub Actions)

    • Infrastructure as Code: Terraform or Ansible or Cloud formation.

    • Containers: Docker, Kubernetes, Container registries

    • Automated testing e.g.: Selenium, Rest Assured

    • Performance analysis: Java-Multithreading, session management/pooling, transaction management

    • Security: Certification/Skills, AST(Static, interactive and dynamic)

    • Monitoring: AppDynamics, Dynatrace, Grafana

    • Log Management Alerting: ELK Stack or Splunk, Nagios, Kabana

    • Operation Management

    • End User Support, Incident-Problem management: ITSM Suite / BMC Remedy or ServiceNow

    WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

    • Relevant IT Degree

    • 3 Years plus in a Java software developer/engineer role, more than 6 year plus total experience required.

