Google still the world’s most valuable media brand

As one of the Big Five tech companies, Google has had a major impact on the media industry reshaping the news landscape, transforming the music industry, revolutionising video consumption, and ranked as the world’s biggest media brand for three years.

And, according to data from OnlyAccounts.io, Google is the most valuable media brand in the world in 2023 – with an estimated brand value of about $281,4-billion, nearly four times more than TikTok and Facebook.

Every year, Brand Finance analyses 5 000 of the world’s biggest brands across all sectors and countries and ranks them in the annual Brand Finance Media 50 ranking.

For the third consecutive year, Google remained the world’s most valuable media brand, with a brand strength index score of 93,2/100 and a prestigious AAA+ rating. According to the Brand Finance survey, Google’s brand value growth results from the continued evolution and expansion of its services including Google Cloud, Google Pixel, and Google Wallet. Statistics show the Californian tech giant hit a brand value of $281,4-billion in 2023, 7% more than last year and four times more than runner-up TikTok.

However, TikTok did climb two spots in this year’s ranking. In 2022, the video-sharing app was the fourth largest media brand in the world, worth $59,8-billion. However, after its brand value jumped by 11% YoY to $65,7-billion the Chinese short-form video platform jumped to second place ahead of Facebook.

The world’s largest social media giant saw its brand value plunge YoY, falling from $101,2-billion to roughly $59-billion, the biggest decline among the Top Five brands. WeChat and Disney close the Top Five club, with brand values of $50,2-billion and $49,5-billion respectively – a drop for both compared to last year’s valuations.

Instagram climbed one spot and ranked as the world’s sixth most valuable media brand worth $47,4-billion in 2023, up from $33,4-billion last year. Statistics show YouTube, the eighth most valuable media brand worth $29,7-billion switched spots with Netflix, which dropped to ninth place with a valuation of $24,1-billion.

Ever since it was bought by billionaire Elon Musk for $44-billion last October, X ( formerly Twitter) has been losing users, traffic, and advertising revenue. However, the Brand Finance data show its brand value has also plunged.

In 2022, Twitter was the 26th most valuable media brand globally worth roughly $5,5-billion. However, the brand’s reputation has decreased substantially since Musk’s takeover. Statistics show that Twitter’s brand value has dropped by a massive 32% over the past 12 months, causing the brand to fall by eight positions in the Brand Finance Media 50 ranking.