Group IT Manager

We are an established MSP with a national footprint and a great team of tech enthusiasts!

We are looking for an experienced and passionate Group IT Manager for one of our primary clients. You will be working alongside our team members who will facilalte you to manage the group holistically. This is a technical role with some management duties, rather than a management role with technical duties, so you need to have a strong technical background.

This is a fantastic opportunity for the right candidate to work with a wide variety systems accross the IT landscape.

You will be the primary contact for all ICT related matters for the group and you will coordinate and liaise amongst our team, the client, and third parties vendors. Together we will drive innovation for the client to ensure they stay ahead of the curve and that technology compliments their operations and growth.

We are looking for someone with a confident and positive attitude; good client relations experience is essential. You must have a proven track record that shows a stable career path, strong values and work ethics.

Experience and Qualifications:

Minimum of 10 years expierence and at least 3 years at a senior level

BSc Computing or Information Systems degree, or 3 year dimploma within the IT sector

Microsoft Cloud dimplomas benifitial

Communicate with executives and senior managers on all levels

Ability to guide and mentor junior staff members

Any project management experience will be benifitial

Any experience managing IT budgets will be benifitial

Extensive experience with managing a helpdesk, ticketing and asset management system

Creating training documentation and SOP’s

Technical Requirements:

Advanced M365 knowledge including Teams and SharePoint

Solid Microsoft Azure knowledge and experience

Windows Server, Windows Exchange and Windows SQL expierince

VMware/HyperV experience

Advanced ability to manage and maintain Microsoft Windows Server

A deep understanding of IT security in the context of the CIS Controls of ISO27001

A solid understanding of AD, DHCP, DNS and group policy

Advanced support for Mimecast

A solid understanding of network design and configuration including VLAN’s and Layer 2 & 3 networking

SharePoint development experience will be benifitial.

Teams management and integrations

A solid understand and track record of managing VoIP solutions

Experience in DR scenarios and advanced troubleshooting on core infrastructure

Advanced support and troubleshooting for Wi-Fi

CCTV management and experience essential

In order to apply for this position, you will need your own transport and a valid license.

Please note – Employment of successful candidates will be subject to ITC and criminal history checks along with a basic polygraph test.

Desired Skills:

Microsoft Exchange administration

Hardware troubleshooting

Windows Server

Microsoft 365

Azure

IT Manager

Voip

IT security

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

