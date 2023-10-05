Are you a talented Intermediate Full Stack Developer seeking a new challenge? We’re looking for a full-time Intermediate Full Stack Developer C# to join our team! As part of our dynamic and growing organization, you’ll have the opportunity to work on cutting-edge projects and collaborate with a talented team of developers.
What you’ll do:
- Developing front end website architecture.
- Designing user interactions on web pages.
- Developing back-end website applications.
- Creating servers and databases for functionality.
- Ensuring cross-platform optimization for mobile phones.
- Ensuring responsiveness of applications
- Seeing through a project from conception to finished product.
- Designing and developing APIs.
- Meeting both technical and consumer needs.
- Staying abreast of developments in web applications and programming languages.
- Designing, building, and maintaining complex web applications with a particular emphasis on the UI (interactions, styling, etc.)
- Working with single-page architecture, front-end application frameworks (ideally React)
- Interpreting mock-ups and translating them into polished and resolved UIs
- Optimizing client performance through efficient dependency management and data access patterns
- Modifying and extending REST API endpoints for data retrieval and persistence
Experience Required:
- Experienced in back-end languages (.NET, Javascript)
- Proficient understanding of web markup, HTML5, CSS3
- Experience with Microsoft Web stack (MVC, C#, razor, IIS, ASP.net, Web services, Web API)
- Experience with cloud message APIs
- Solid understanding of entity framework.
- Knowledge of code versioning tools (SVN and Git)
- Experience with Microsoft SQL, database development
- A good working knowledge of ASP.Net and WebAPI
- Exposure to an Agile Development Methodology would be beneficial
Qualification Required:
- B.Sc / B.Com Information Technology / Informatics / Computer Science / 3 year Diploma Information Technology / 5 years relevant work experience
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML