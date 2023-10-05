Intermediate Full Stack Developer

Are you a talented Intermediate Full Stack Developer seeking a new challenge? We’re looking for a full-time Intermediate Full Stack Developer C# to join our team! As part of our dynamic and growing organization, you’ll have the opportunity to work on cutting-edge projects and collaborate with a talented team of developers.

What you’ll do:

Developing front end website architecture.

Designing user interactions on web pages.

Developing back-end website applications.

Creating servers and databases for functionality.

Ensuring cross-platform optimization for mobile phones.

Ensuring responsiveness of applications

Seeing through a project from conception to finished product.

Designing and developing APIs.

Meeting both technical and consumer needs.

Staying abreast of developments in web applications and programming languages.

Designing, building, and maintaining complex web applications with a particular emphasis on the UI (interactions, styling, etc.)

Working with single-page architecture, front-end application frameworks (ideally React)

Interpreting mock-ups and translating them into polished and resolved UIs

Optimizing client performance through efficient dependency management and data access patterns

Modifying and extending REST API endpoints for data retrieval and persistence

Experience Required:

Experienced in back-end languages (.NET, Javascript)

Proficient understanding of web markup, HTML5, CSS3

Experience with Microsoft Web stack (MVC, C#, razor, IIS, ASP.net, Web services, Web API)

Experience with cloud message APIs

Solid understanding of entity framework.

Knowledge of code versioning tools (SVN and Git)

Experience with Microsoft SQL, database development

A good working knowledge of ASP.Net and WebAPI

Exposure to an Agile Development Methodology would be beneficial

Qualification Required:

B.Sc / B.Com Information Technology / Informatics / Computer Science / 3 year Diploma Information Technology / 5 years relevant work experience

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

